Don’t Worry Darling is an American movie that explores the genre of a psychological thriller. The United States of America is the country of origin, with English as the original language. The movie is directed by Olivia Wilde and is written by Katie Silberman, Carey Van Dyke, and Shane Van Dyke.

The cinematography of the movie is done by Matthew Libatique and is edited by Affonso Goncalves. The movie is produced by Olivia Wilde, Katie Silberman, Miri Yoon, and Roy Lee. The production companies involved in the movie are New Line Cinema and Vertigo Entertainment, with Warner Bros. Pictures as the distribution platform.

Don’t Worry Darling Release Date, Cast, And More Details

In 2019, Olivia Wilde announced the film. However, the cast of the movie was not announced until April 2020. Actors like Florence Pugh, Shia LaBeouf, and Chris Pine were cast, and Dakota Johnson joined them a month later. The director of the movie, Olivia Wilde, is also a major part of the movie.

Later, in September 2020, Shia LaBeouf was replaced by singer Harry Styles, supposedly for his unprofessional behavior and feud with the cast and other people involved in the movie. Dakota Johnson was also replaced by Kiki Layne, and Gemma Chan also joined the cast of Don’t worry darling. The shooting of the entire film took place in Los Angeles.

Don’t Worry Darling Expected Release Date

The film Don’t worry darling is expected to be released on September 23, 2022, in the United States. The movie also premiered at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 5, 2022. As announced by Warner Media back in 2021, the movie will be available to watch on HBO Max forty-five days after its theatrical release.

Film Name Don’t worry darling Director Olivia Wilde Writers Katie Silberman

Carey Van Dyke

Shane Van Dyke Production Companies New Line Cinema

New Line Productions

Vertigo Entertainment Country of Origin United States Original Language English Main Characters Florence Pugh

Olivia Wilde

Chris Pine Genre Drama

Mystery

Thriller Release Date September 23, 2022 Official site Warner Bros Awards Campari Passion for Film Award

As of now, no information has been provided by the makers as to what streaming platforms will be releasing the movie. It is expected that by the end of 2022, the movie will also be available to stream on other streaming services. Don’t worry darling is also expected to premiere at the 48th Deauville American Film Festival and the 70th San Sebastian International Film Festival.

Don’t Worry Darling Plot

The plot of the American psychological thriller, Don’t worry darling, has left a lot of fans confused. The film, set in the 1950s, is a story about a couple, Jack (played by Harry Styles) and Alice (Played by Florence Pugh), who live in a utopian community and take part in the ‘Victory Project, which is headed by Frank (Played by Chris Pine). While the men work each day for the secret ‘Victory Project’ inside the Victory Project Headquarters, their partners spend most of their time with each other and live luxurious life.

In this twisted and mysterious movie, since the women had no idea what the project was about, Jack’s wife, Alice, couldn’t help but question what the men involved in the infamous project exactly do, and whether the project will be beneficial for the community or not, and how far is she (Alice) willing to go in order to expose what exactly the project is about in this twisted and mysterious movie.

Where To Watch Don’t Worry Darling

The movie will be available for the audience to watch in theatres starting September 23, 2022. Although it has not yet been revealed by the makers of the movie as to on what all online streaming platforms the movie will be released, it can be expected that the audience may be able to stream the movie on different online platforms such as Amazon Prime, Hulu, Netflix, etc., as well as different websites such as fmovies, DailyMotion, etc., by the end of the year or maybe by next year.

However, it has been revealed by Warner Media that the movie will be available for fans to watch on HBO Max forty-five days after its release. Hence, the audience who happens to miss the movie in the theatres will be able to watch it on HBO Max by November 2022.

Don’t Worry Darling Cast

The cast of the movie Don’t worry darling includes Florence Pugh (as Alice Chambers), Harry Styles (as Jack Chambers), Olivia Wilde (as Bunny), Gemma Chan (as Shelly), Kiki Layne (as Margaret), Nick Kroll (as Bill), Chris Pine(as Frank), Sydney CHnadler (as Violet), Kate Betlant (as Peg), Aasif Ali (as Peter), Douglas Smith (as John), Timothy Simons (as Dr. Collins), Ariel Stachel (as Kevin), Dita Von Teese (as Gigi), Sagar Sujata (as James), Marcello Julian Reyes (as Fred), and Mariah Justice (as Barabara).

The Talk On Social Media About Don’t Worry Darling

The controversy attached to the movie Don’t worry, darling, you have been the talk of the town. There have been many conflicts on the sets of the movie between the cast and crew. The first one is the conflict between Shia LaBeouf and Olivia Wilde when LaBeouf was supposedly fired by Wilde due to his unethical behavior with the staff on set.

Repost from @RollingStone via Instagram | See a never-before-seen clip from #DontWorryDarling, in theaters September 23, starring Harry Styles and Florence Pugh. pic.twitter.com/evjwMTOsM5 — Don’t Worry Darling (@dontworrydarlin) August 24, 2022

There have been conflicts between Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde after they allegedly got into an argument while filming the movie, which is still ongoing, affecting the movie’s promotion. When the movie premiered at the Venice International Film Festival this September, Florence Pugh was seen keeping her distance from Olivia and was also not present at the press conference held after the Don’t worry darling premiere.

The same night, Harry Styles was seen spitting on Chris Pine, which quickly caught the eyes of the media and became the talk of the town, and everyone’s Instagram feeds were flooded with memes attached to the movie.

What To Expect From Don’t Worry Darling?

The snippets of the film, Don’t worry darling, have left fans confused and wondering about what exactly the movie is about. Although the concept of the film seems unique and interesting, the film’s trailer and snippets are getting mixed signals from the fans as well as the critics.

However, there are many fans who are also quite excited about the movie. Considering the buzz and the controversy attached to the film, it is expected to perform well at the box office and will surely keep the audience on the edge of their seats.

Don’t Worry Darling Episode guide

There is no episode guide available. Don’t worry, darling; it’s a film, not a series. The film’s running time will be around two hours and three minutes. The movie is mostly available in English. However, additional dubbed versions are anticipated to be released as well.

Don’t Worry Darling Trailer

The trailer for the movie was released on May 2, 2022. The two-minute and fifty-three-second long trailer opens with Jack and Alice moving into a utopian community where Jack takes part in the top-secret ‘Victory Project’ headed by Frank, whereas Alice is left behind in a luxurious house with other women whose husbands are also a part of the secret project.

Alice is left wondering and confused as to what the ‘Victory project’ is all about, and leaves no stone unturned in order to find out more about the project and expose it.