Patti LuPone Calls Out Theatergoers For Not Properly Wearing Masks!!

On Tuesday, a member of the audience who was opposed to masks caused a commotion during a performance of “Company” on Broadway. Patti LuPone, a legendary performer on Broadway, responded to the antics of the audience member by delivering a scathing critique of the audience member’s behavior.

Patti LuPone Called Out A Pair Of Broadway Attendees

You can count on me to be there if Patti LuPone is there because I like her. We believe that it would be proper to question the individual in question with anything along the lines of “Who do you think you are?”

On Tuesday, a member of the audience who did not feel like wearing their masks adequately was seen on camera hurling obscenities at the experienced theatrical performer.

Following the performance of the recently remounted musical “Company,” in which LuPone plays the leading role of Joan, the actress engaged in a question and answer session with members of the audience.

LuPone can be seen and heard instructing the individual in a video shared on Twitter to “Put your mask over your nose.” What is it that pulls you to this location? Because this is the norm around these parts, and if you don’t like it, you should go f*** yourself!

Broadway’s COVID safety guidelines compel all theatergoers to wear a face mask until at least the 31st of May, even though New York City’s mask and vaccine requirements started taking effect in March.

This is a fundamental matter, “he had stated. It shouldn’t come as a shock that you don’t show the other individuals dining with you any respect, but it does.” LuPone wanted the answer to a question.

One of the audience members, a woman, said to the actor who had won numerous Tony Awards, “I pay your paycheck.”

Were you the one who decided to hire me as an employee? Crap. Chris Harper, who is in charge of the “business” production, is the person who is responsible for LuPone’s earnings, as stated by LuPone.

The question is, “Who do you think you are?” (Who do you believe you are?) LuPone proceeded to ask the question once she had navigated her way around a single member of the audience. The instructor said, “All you have to do is place the mask over your nose,” which was the only instruction she gave.

In the past, LuPone has had to scold members of the audience for their disrespectful lack of regard for proper theater. In 2015, she was arrested for stealing a phone from an unidentified person, which led to her being covered in the media. It was observed that a member of the audience at the performance of “Snow Days” at Lincoln Center was texting during the play. In 2009, she stopped a performance of the famous musical “Gypsy” while she was on stage to have a member of the audience escorted out of the location. During the second incident, she can be heard on the audio recording addressing a crowd member, “Who do you think you are?!”

It appeared as though LuPone’s coworkers at the “business” agreed with his decision to rebuke him verbally, which gave the impression that they supported his action. On Wednesday, the production’s official Twitter account shared a GIF depicting a performer giving the recommendation, “Wear a mask.” The hashtag Wearamask accompanied the tweet.

