Who Is Logan Paul Dating? Fan-Solved 99 Originals NFT Riddles Get Crypto From Logan Paul!!

Logan Paul has risen to become one of the most well-known web celebrities this year. His online escapades and videos have elevated him to the multimillionaire content creator-turned-vlogger-turned-professional fighter for an extended period.

Who Is Logan Paul Dating?

In addition to Paul’s “Lo-gang” of subscribers, the Maverick attracts many attractive female readers. At only 25 years old, he has amassed a multi-million-dollar fortune via his efforts on YouTube. It is no secret that ladies find the YouTube sensation attractive.

Logan Paul dated on and off Ayla Woodruff and Alissa Violet in 2017, following his relationships with Jessica Serfaty, Amanda Cerny, and Teala Dunn. Charly Jordan was the most recent woman to be in his life.

Logan Paul’s 99 Originals NFT collection finally went live on Monday, May 9, more than two weeks after its first announcement. Now that he’s starting to perform daily drops, he’s rewarding supporters who can solve riddles based on the impending drops with free Ethereum. NFT 99 Originals kicked out its daily releases on May 9 with a photograph of renowned artist Beeple and his Human One NFT, which sold for nearly $30 million later that year at a benefit auction.

Because there are 98 more NFTs to be auctioned off, and the price of the #1 Original One has reached up to 16.5 ETH (about $40k) at the time of writing, Logan is sure to make a lot of money from this project — but he’s also giving back to his supporters daily. The quantity of cryptocurrency he’s giving away and the measures you can take to try to earn some free cryptocurrencies are explained in the section below.

Logan Paul is giving out bitcoins

The first 99 coins were issued on January 1, 2019, and Logan announced that he would be paying one ether (ETH) to the person who was the most creative in solving a puzzle involving the following coin release’s date and hour.

Members of the Discord community can deduce the meaning of his jibes by examining the responses he receives. The first correct estimate accepts 0.1 ETH; however, keep in mind that you can only make one correct guess every six hours, so don’t waste your time.

Every day in the Originals discord, I’ll be posting a riddle that’s loosely related to the photo up for auction. Whoever solves it first, I’ll send 0.1 Eth 🙂



Come join our discord:https://t.co/yLBcORv6aM — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) May 9, 2022

Providing 99 riddles will earn Logan 9.90 ETH, which equals nearly £24,000 at today’s exchange rates if he is successful. The shockingly high rent charges that Logan Paul is paying in Puerto Rico have been disclosed. During this tour, he informed them that he is paying $57,000 per month for rent on a $28 million property in Puerto Rico, which he is renting while his home is being constructed.

Logan Paul had lived in California for most of his life until he announced in February 2021 that he would be relocating to the Caribbean Island. He’s currently renting a $28 million residence for $57,000 a month, which he revealed was the cost of living in his hometown of Los Angeles, California.

