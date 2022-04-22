Overlord Season 4 Possible Release Date & Time Updates, See More

Overlord Season 4 has been officially confirmed, indicating that the anime television series will get a 4th season. This post will discuss when the Overlord Anime Season 4 will premiere, as well as how many episodes will be available.

It is a dark fantasy isekai anime series. Ainz Ooal Gown, formerly known as Momonga, is the main character in this anime series.

How Soon Overlord Season 4 Will Release? Is It Coming Out Soon?

When the game’s servers go down, Momonga is transported into a popular online game called YGGDRASIL. Momonga sets off to investigate what has occurred. The Overlord anime has three seasons thus far.

The first season aired in 2015 and consisted of 13 episodes. Overlord featured 13 episodes in each of its second and third seasons, which were aired in 2018. Overlord’s fourth season has yet to air.

A new Overlord movie has also been announced:

The film, which will be released in 2023, will most likely be a sequel to the fourth season. The release date for Overlord s4 has been established, and many fans of the anime series are eager to learn when the next season of Overlord will be released.

Manga and light novel adaptations of Overlord Season 4:

The Overlord anime television series, known in Japan as brdo, came out in 2012 and is based on a popular light novel. The Overlord light book series was written by Kugane Maruyama and illustrated by so-bin.

How many Overlord volumes are there?

In Japan, the Overlord light novel series has been released in 14 volumes as of March 2022. There’s also a manga called Overlord. The manga is currently published in 16 volumes. If you enjoy the Overlord series, I strongly advise you to read all of the books in the series.

Is The Light Novel The Overlord Complete?

In 2022, the Overlord light novel series is still going strong, but the end is near. According to the author, volume 17 will be the final installment in the Overlord series.

The author, Kugane Maruyama, released volume 14 on March 12, 2020, in Japan. In 2021, no new volumes were issued. In addition, the release date for Overlord light novel volume 15 is June 30, 2022.

Season 4 Will Cover Which Volumes?

Season 4 of Overlord will cover light novel volumes 10, 11, and 12 before concluding with volume 12. Three light novel volumes will be covered in the fourth season.

For the new film, Volume 13 must be adapted. The Overlord anime adapted three volumes for each season. Volumes 1 to 3 were covered in the first season, 4 to 6 in the second, and 7 to 9 in the third.

Take a look at Overlord Light Novel Volume 10 in English if you want to pick up where the third season left off. There will be 13 episodes in Season 4 of Overlord.

The preceding three seasons had the same number of episodes. Overlord will also be split into five seasons.

As a result, after the fourth season, Overlord season 5 is in the works.

