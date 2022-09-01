English actor Orlando Bloom is a megastar from the Pirates of the Caribbean series. However, his performances in the “Lord of the Rings” and “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchises are what made him most famous.

You’d think Bloom had attained the pinnacle of his career following the Lord of the Rings films and Pirates of the Caribbean. He, however, did not.

Despite missteps like Troy, Kingdom of Heaven, and Elizabethtown, Orlando Bloom remained one of Hollywood’s most sought-after actors. At the incredibly glamorous Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony, Orlando Bloom was also given a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Orlando Bloom Net Worth And Real Estate

With a current net worth of $40 million, Orlando is affluent; thanks to his successful acting career. His early earnings were $4.1 million, and he now makes more than $915,000 from sponsorships and ads. He made $2.7 million in annual earnings in 2012–2013 but $5.8 million in annual revenues in 2016–2017.

Additionally, he’s made some intelligent investments in properties. A $9 million listing for Orlando’s Beverly Hills home appeared in March 2019. 2017 saw him spend $7 million on the house.

Once more, Katy and Orlando spent $14.2 million to purchase a nearly 9-acre estate in Montecito, California, in October 2020. Undoubtedly, his income gradually rises, making him room for more wealthy investments.

Orlando Bloom Early Life

Orlando’s full name is quite long – Orlando Copeland, Jonathan Blanchard Bloom; he was born in Canterbury, Kent, in January 1977. His mother, Sonia Constance Josephine (née Copeland), was from Australia and Japan, but she was born in India.

Bloom was raised to believe that his mother’s husband, the anti-apartheid South African author Harry Saul Bloom, who died when he was only four years old, was his biological father until he was thirteen.

Later, his mother revealed that his biological father was Colin Stone, a family acquaintance, and his mother’s partner.

After graduating from St. Edmund’s School in Canterbury, Bloom relocated to London in 1993 to enroll in Fine Arts College, Hampstead, where he completed a two-year A-level degree in sculpture, photography, and drama.

After that, he became a member of the National Youth Theatre and was granted a scholarship at the British American Drama Academy.

Date Of Birth 13 January 1977 Age 45 years Profession Actor Height 5 ft 11 in(1.80 m) Weight 77 kg Nationality English Net Worth $40 million

Orlando Bloom Professional Life

His first professional acting roles were in “Casualty” and “Midsomer Murders” episodes, as well as the movie “Wilde” (1997). After completing these tasks, he applied to the Guildhall School of Music and Drama in London to pursue an acting degree. Bloom landed his first significant part just two days after earning his Guildhall degree in 1999.

In the “Lord of the Rings” movie series, he was chosen to play the elf Legolas. The whole cast of the “Rings” movies was nominated three years in a row for the Screen Actors Guild Best Ensemble Acting Award, and they finally took home the prize in 2003 for the third “Ring” movie. He also appeared in the Ridley Scott movie “Black Hawk Down.”

After completing this trilogy, Orlando Bloom starred as Will Turner opposite Keira Knightley and Johnny Depp in the Disney blockbuster “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl” (2003).

In the end, this was another lucrative franchise, and Bloom went on to play the lead in two additional “Pirates of the Caribbean” movies. Additionally, he made a fleeting cameo as Will Turner in the movie “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” (2017).

Bloom was the most looked-up man on Google News in 2006. This was partly because of his parts in the hugely popular “Lord of the Rings” and “Pirates of the Caribbean” series.

In the “Hobbit” movies, which are prequels to the “Lord of the Rings” movies, Bloom reprised his role as Legolas, bringing him back to the “Lord of the Rings” universe.

Orlando Bloom Personal Life

Bloom was in an on-again, off-again romance with American actress Kate Bosworth from 2003 to 2006. Late 2007 saw the start of his relationship with Australian model Miranda Kerr, and the two later wed in 2010.

They are parents to a son born in January 2011, their only kid. Sadly, in October 2013, Bloom and Kerr announced their separation; by the end of the year, they had divorced.

In January 2016, he started dating American singer Katy Perry; their relationship ended in February 2017.

On the other hand, Bloom and Perry reconnected in April 2018, and they got engaged on February 14, 2019. According to reports, he offered her a whopping $5 million wedding ring!

In addition, Perry announced in the music video for her track on March 5, 2020, that they were expecting their first child together. Since then, Perry and Bloom have been going strong.

