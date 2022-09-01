Dylan O’Brien Net Worth, Early Life, Career, Age, Bio!

Dylan O’Brien is an accomplished actor and musician from the United States. Dylan O’Brien was destined for a career in show business due to his innate ability and determination. The future celebrity originally wanted to be a cinematographer, but he eventually found himself in front of the camera.

The character of Stiles Stilinski on MTV’s Teen Wolf is Dylan’s most well-known one. In addition, he has appeared in several films, including The Maze Runner Movie Series, The Internship, High Road, and others. The actor was recently spotted promoting his most recent Hulu movie, Not Okay, in which O’Brien and Zoey Deutch star.

Dylan O’Brien Net Worth

A $7 million net worth can be attributed to American actor and musician Dylan O’Brien. His flourishing acting profession provides the majority of his income. O’Brien appeared in all 83 episodes of Teen Wolf, which aired in 2017, and was well compensated.

O’Brien also makes money from his YouTube channel, which has 1.08 million subscribers and over 40 million video views. His considerable net worth of $10 million is a result of all of these factors.

Dylan O’Brien is a talented performer with much to give to the acting community. We anxiously anticipate any future endeavors in which he may be involved because of his building momentum in the performing arts.

Dylan O’Brien Early Life

O’Brien, currently 31 years old, was born in New York City. His parents are Patrick O’Brien, a cinematographer, and Lisa O’Brien, a professional actress who headed a drama school. Before moving to Hermosa Beach, California, with his family at the age of twelve, he spent his formative years in Springfield Township, New Jersey.

His ancestors include those from Ireland, Italy, England, and Spain; thus, he has the best of all the ethnic blends in him. He pondered going into sports broadcasting and potentially working for the New York Mets after leaving Mira Costa High School in 2009.

At age 14, O’Brien started posting original movies to his YouTube channel. A local producer and director approached him during his senior year of high school about working on a web series.

O’Brien met an actor while working on the show, and the actor put him in touch with the management. Later, O’Brien decided to pursue acting instead of his original plan to enroll at Syracuse University and major in sports broadcasting.

Date Of Birth 26 August 1991 Age 31 years Profession Actor, Musician Height 5 ft 10 in(1.78 m) Weight 74 kg Nationality American Net Worth $7 million

Dylan O’Brien Career

O’Brien made his film debut in the independent comedy High Road, which was improvised and directed by Matt Walsh, a co-founder of the Upright Citizens Brigade.

In the romantic drama The First Time, which Jon Kasdan helmed, he co-starred with Britt Robertson the following year. The movie had its world premiere in competition at the 2012 Sundance Film Festival before going on worldwide release.

The Maze Runner, a movie based on the same-named book, started filming in the summer of 2013 while O’Brien was away from Teen Wolf. O’Brien played Thomas, the lead character.

Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials, the follow-up to the 2014 hit movie Maze Runner, began filming there at the end of 2014. It premiered in 2015.

On location, O’Brien was hurt while filming a sequence for Maze Runner: The Death Cure in March 2016. Although serious, his wounds, which included a “concussion, facial fracture, and puncture wounds,” were not life-threatening.

Following a few months of healing, O’Brien eventually started filming other projects and rescheduled the shooting dates for the final Maze Runner movie. He appeared in the catastrophe thriller-drama Deepwater Horizon, which was based on the 2010 Deepwater Horizon explosion, alongside Mark Wahlberg within the same year.

He also portrayed the title character Mitch Rapp in the action-thriller American Assassin, which CBS Films and Lionsgate Films will develop, and appeared opposite Michael Keaton in 2017.

In Not Okay, which is slated to be released in 2022, O’Brien sports a new blonde hairdo. He portrays a tattooed character named Colin and admits that the physical metamorphosis appealed to him.

Dylan O’Brien Personal Life

Dylan said that music is an essential element of his life. Dylan grew up playing piano and guitar, but his favorite instrument is the drums. Dylan also revealed that he is a major Indiana Jones fanatic. And we also know personally that if a stunt coordinator offered Dylans a pad to wear or land on, he always chose the pad and tossed his body around like a rag doll! All of his thrill-seeking inspiration also harmed him on set.

The actor appreciates his privacy (he keeps his connection with actress Britt Robertson, whom he encountered while shooting the rom-com The First Time) under veils. However, there have been reports that he has dated celebrities like Britt Robertson and Chloe Grace Moretz, amongst many others.

