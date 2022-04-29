In this historical thriller, which Olivia Wilde also directs, Harry Styles and Florence Pugh co-star with the actress Olivia Wilde. A new piece of information regarding Olivia Wilde’s next film, Don’t Worry Darling, has emerged, and the actress has shown her support for her co-star Harry Styles, with whom she is currently dating.

Teases Film’s First Footage At CinemaCon

The story is a psychological thriller. Co-stars Styles and Midsummer’s Florence Pugh, a 1950s housewife who lives in a utopian experimental town and is haunted by worries that her husband’s glitzy firm may be harboring deadly secrets. Don’t Worry Darling is directed by and stars Styles and Florence Pugh.

On Tuesday, Wilde listed iconic films such as Inception, The Matrix, and The Truman Show as influences for her project, describing them as “pictures that extend the boundaries of human imagination.” Wilde is now in production on her film.

Quick Facts:

In her speech, she recalled pitching her picture to 18 studios before finally getting the go-ahead, and she praised her lead actress Pugh, saying that her performance was “the life or death” of her film.

If given another chance to direct, Wilde, whose feature directorial debut, Book smart, was critically hailed, stated on Tuesday that she would “reach for the moon” if given another chance.

Chris Pine, Gemma Chan (Crazy Rich Asians), and Nick Kroll all-stars in Don’t Worry Darling (Adult Beginners). There is a release date for the film Don’t Worry Darling of September 23.

While Wilde was at CinemaCon on Tuesday, Warner Bros. published a still from the film showing Styles and Pugh cuddling in bed together as part of the Wilde presentation.

The actress posted a short and suspenseful teaser for the highly awaited film on her Instagram account in September as a teaser for the film.

Aside from the fleeting views of Pugh being served wine and her intense embrace with Styles, the clip leaves a lot to be desired for those watching it online.

Fans’ expectations for the film, as well as their hopes for it:

Don’t Be Concerned Darling, a film starring Olivia Wilde, is one of the most anticipated films, with audiences anticipating its release for months. People can’t wait to see this film, which will be released on September 23, and the first teaser has everyone giddy with anticipation. Wilde, the upcoming movie director, made an in-person appearance at CinemaCon and teased the audience with footage from the forthcoming film.

In September of last year, Olivia revealed a short teaser for her next film on her social media channels. She explained the project to attendees at the Las Vegas event, and she also showed out some of the most exciting footage. Sexual interaction between Harry Styles and Florence Pugh was depicted on-screen in the trailer, as reported by Variety. There was also a brief peek of Chris Pine’s role in the picture. “Beautiful, sexy, powerful, and tough” is how one reviewer described her. Florence Pugh was also praised as an “excellent” actress by Oscar Wilde, who described her as “a rare talent.”

Don’t Worry Darling Release Date:

The picture is expected to premiere in theaters on September 23, 2022, at the earliest, according to the studio.

Don’t Worry Darling: Cast

Harry Styles, Chris Pine, Florence Pugh, and Olivia Wilde all-star in Don’t Worry Darling in supporting roles, including Gemma Chan, Nick Kroll, and Kiki Layne.

Fans of Harry Style, who have only known him through his music, are eager to see their idol in an influential role on the big screen for the first time.

Read More: