Maria Volokhov Age, Height, Bio, Net Worth, Boyfriend And Much More!

Maria Volokhov is a model, entrepreneur, investor, and designer who is Franco-Russian. who is Franco-RussianShe came into the limelight after launching her brand titled Beephone in 2018

Maria Volokhov Is A Gorgeous Personality

She is famous for her social media handles. This is evident from the huge fan following she has.

She is a gorgeous personality who is known for her radiance and aura.

Maria Volokhov Early Life

Maria Volokhov was born in the year 1987 in France. Her parents belong to the French and the Russian Ethnicity. Her parents focused a lot on her education.

While her father was a playwright, her mother, on the other hand, was a playschool teacher.

She has preferred remaining secretive about disclosing the names of her family members, be it her parents or siblings.

Her pen name is Maria. However, she has not disclosed her particular educational qualifications.

Maria Volokhov Age and Boyfriends

She is 34 years old for the time being. She is currently single and hence is only dating her career. She has no plans of getting married anytime soon.

However, she has been in many past relationships, which did not end well. She has never mentioned her previous relationships ever.

This shows that she is a headstrong woman, and no amount of emotional imbalance and turmoil can affect her.

Maria Volokhov Height And Weight

Her height is 5 feet, and her weight is 42 kgs. She is a fitness freak who has always been into maintaining good health.

This habit of hers has impacted her life for the good. She is much more disciplined and well-mannered now.

Maria Volokhov Career

She has become an internet sensation due to the numerous achievements she has been able to achieve in a few years.

She has been a successful model and an entrepreneur as well. She has practically excelled in the same field that she has tried.

She is so beautiful that she has been widely accepted and acknowledged as the diva of the day.

She began her career in 2015, and since then, there has been no looking back. She has exceeded in her life in every dimension.

She initially started her modeling career and left a great impression on the mind of the film industry. Based on this, she was offered many commercials and short films.

After being amazed at her great acting skills, she was booked for long-term projects like web series and short films.

To explore more avenues in her life, she did even try entrepreneurship by launching Beephone in the year 2018. This was a successful startup, and once again, she established her personality.

Maria Volokhov Net worth

She is a having a net worth of around 15 million dollars. The main sources of her income include

modeling, acting in movies, commercials, short films, including web series, and most importantly, her

startup. She has been an active investor in many companies from where she earns a good return.

Conclusion

She is a music and art lover. She enjoys spending time with her loved ones.She is the most down-to-earth and versatile human being one can ever come across.

Therefore, keeping this in mind, it becomes important to mention that she is moving on the right path to success. She will become an international star very soon.