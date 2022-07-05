0 SHARES Share Tweet

Natalie Imbruglia’s 1997 hit song “Good 4 U” was played on the spot by the “Good 4 U” singer and a group of musicians. Olivia Rodrigo is like a gift that keeps on giving.

The singer, who is 19 years old, showed up at Bunny Jackson’s Dive Bar in Manchester, England, where the drinking age is 18, on Sunday and sang “Torn” by Natalie Imbruglia.

Olivia Rodrigo Appeared To A Manchester Bar

A Twitter user posted a recording of the show and wrote, “Why yes Olivia Rodrigo, of course, you can show up at Bunny Jacksons on a b—-by Sunday evening and play a song for a laugh before our third set.”

Rodrigo wore an oversized T-shirt and a plaid skirt when she sang on stage in front of pubgoers who were very surprised.

As part of her SOUR tour, the star of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is in the U.K. this week for three sold-out shows.

Monday night, Olivia Rodrigo will be at the O2 Academy in Birmingham. On July 6 and 7, she will have two shows at the Eventim Apollo in London.

On Saturday, June 25, the “Drivers License” singer took the stage at the UK’s Glastonbury Festival with guest star Lily Allen and led chants of “We hate you!” at Supreme Court Justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett, and Brett Kavanaugh over their decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Olivia Rodrigo told the crowd, “I’m crushed and scared.”

Olivia Rodrigo told The Guardian, “So many women and girls are going to die because of this.”

“I wanted to dedicate this next song to the five members of the Supreme Court who have shown us that at the end of the day, they really don’t give an s—- about freedom.”

The three-time Grammy winner broke up with her former boyfriend, music video producer Adam Faze, earlier this year, seven months after they were first seen together.

A source said, “They’ve been over for a while now.”

Olivia Rodrigo never confirmed that she was dating Faze, 25, when they were together, but she told in June 2021 that she was “a lot happier now” than when she wrote the lyrics to her hit debut album Sour.

Olivia Rodrigo said, “I’m just always learning and growing at such a fast rate.” “I’m thrilled that I’m writing songs.

I’m happier now than I was when I wrote that record, which is great.”

“I’m a lot more sure of myself now, which I think is a good thing,” she said.

“We’ll have to wait and see what the next era brings, but I can’t wait to get started on it.”

