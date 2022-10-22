12.6 C
Josephine Melville: British Actress Best Known for ‘EastEnders,’ Has Passed Away

Rachel Olivia
Rachel Olivia

Josephine Melville, who starred in the television series EastEnders, died backstage after a play.
The actress, who starred in the play “Nine Night,” died Thursday, according to the Nottingham Playhouse.


The actress was injured, and paramedics and a medically trained audience member tried to help her, but she died backstage. Everyone at the theater was shocked after the sudden death. Melville had played the role of Aunt Maggie in the play.

British Actress Best Known for ‘EastEnders,’ Has Passed Away

In the 1980s, the Essex-born actress became known for her role as Tessa Parker in the television series EastEnders.

She also played roles in the television series The Bill and Casualty, as well as in a number of plays. Earlier this year, she was featured in the music video for Brave by Ella Henderson.

Josephine Melville

A statement from Nottingham Playhouse said, “We are deeply saddened to announce that actress Josephine Melville passed away backstage at Nottingham Playhouse last night after the play she was in.”

“Josephine’s family has been notified and we are thinking of them and feel deeply sympathetic to them.”

Due to the death, all performances of Nine Night at Nottingham Playhouse have been canceled.

Nottingham Playhouse executive director Stephanie Sirr said, “We send our love and condolences to Jo’s family and friends.

“On this very sad and difficult night, we would like to thank the cast and crew of Nine Night and the whole team at Nottingham Playhouse who have dealt with the situation compassionately and skilfully.”

Denise Welch, 64, a member of the Loose Women jury, called her a “wonderful actress” and said the news was “so, so sad.”

Andrea Davy, who played Trudy in the play, told Josephine, “It was a pleasure and an honor to work with you.” RIP.

“Without you, our Nine Night family is lost. The world loves Aunt Maggie! Trudy.

Adjoah Andoh, an actress who has appeared in EastEnders over the years and is now 59, wrote, “Oh….

I can’t believe it. She is a great actress. Amazing timing for a joke.

“She was part of a group of artists who knew how powerful black stories could be.

“May God bless and comfort the family. Rest in your strength, Jo, you are full of light.

Pemberton Associates, which represented Ms. Melville, wrote on Twitter, “It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden death of our longtime client Josephine Melville.

Jo fell ill during a performance of the play Nine Night, which was jointly staged by Leeds Playhouse and Nottingham Playhouse.

“This sad news has left us shocked and stunned. Our thoughts are with Jo’s family.

Josephine Melville was a writer, director, actress and producer. She was active in the arts and entertainment industries. In the 1980s, Josephine played the role of Tessa Parker in EastEnders, and she also had roles in The Bill and Casualty.

It is not clear how old Josephine Melville is. She was born in the English county of Essex. She died in Nottingham, United Kingdom on October 21, 2022.

On October 21, 2022, it was reported that Josephine, who used to star in the television series “EastEnders,” died backstage at the Nottingham Playhouse on Thursday, October 20, after performing a play.

Nottingham Playhouse shared the news on social media, tweeting, “We are deeply saddened to announce that actress Josephine Melville passed away last night, October 20, following our performance of Nine Night with Leeds Playhouse.” Our deepest condolences go out to her family and friends.

In a statement, Nottingham Playhouse shared, “We are deeply saddened to announce that actress Josephine Melville passed away backstage at Nottingham Playhouse last night following the performance of Nine Night, in which she starred.” Josephine’s family has been notified, and we are thinking of them and offering our deepest condolences.

“First aiders from the Nottingham Playhouse and an audience member from Nine Night immediately assisted Josephine. Paramedics then arrived very quickly and treated her swiftly and expertly, but sadly she died at the scene.

The cause of Josephine Melville’s death has not been determined. We still do not know what she died of.

Josephine Melville was said to have a net worth of $1 million. She became rich through her work as an actress, director, producer, writer and other activities in the arts.

Josephine is from both Africa and the Caribbean. She founded a group in Southend called South Essex African Caribbean Association (SEACA). She was born in England and is English.

Rachel Olivia
Rachel Olivia
With 25 years of working career, Rachel Olivia is currently working with Chamberlainsun as a leading Journalist covering almost every field. She is a journalist and a television host who covers a wide range of entertainment topics including, TV shows and movies. She is a graduate with a Bachelor’s degree in American Studies.

