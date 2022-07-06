0 SHARES Share Tweet

After the premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder in London on Tuesday, Rita Ora changed into a risqué diamante-studded fishnet gown for supper at Soho House.

Rita Ora Shined Bright In A Sheer Glitzy Fishnet Gown At Thor: Love And Thunder After Party

On July 5, after the London premiere of Thor: Love & Thunder, the 31-year-old singer, and actress stepped out in style into London’s Soho House for supper. In a crisscrossed design, Rita wore a stunning see-through dress made of glittering, jewel-lined cloth.

Underneath, a lace-embellished skin-tight nude bodysuit kept her modest. She wore her hair in a low ponytail and carried a fringed clutch in her hand.

Strappy platform sandals and an extravagant tassel-decorated clutch completed the look for the celebrity.

Taika Waititi, 46, her longtime lover and rumored fiancé, was also at the premiere in a dress similar to this one. Silver fringe, dozens of sparkling jewels, and mesh made up the garment, which can be seen in the photo above. An elegant choker necklace completed the dress’s plunging neckline.

She looked stunning in this ensemble, too. In addition to the necklace, she also wore a stunning blue stone. Taika is dressed in a dark blue suit with black accents.

While all was going on, the actress previously looked stunning in a plunging embroidered gown with an asymmetrical thigh-high split.

As Taika arrived to offer her support for her beau, the singer dropped a kiss on her cheek. At the star-studded event, Taika and Rita Ora strolled hand-in-hand down the blue carpet, with Rita beaming at him.

There have been rumors that Taika and Rita have announced their engagement and are in the process of organizing low-key nuptials. In this case, “this isn’t about them performing a huge spectacular act and crowing about it beforehand,”

Rita and Taika were caught kissing on a Sydney, Australia balcony. They made their red carpet debut at the August 2021 premiere of “The Suicide Squad.” A few years later in 2021, when asked about their kiss, Taika said that “everything fades away really quickly” in the realm of the internet.

Is it really that big of a deal?'” Actually, no. My actions were perfectly legal. It’s all right. The couple hasn’t said anything about getting engaged, choosing instead to keep a low profile about their romance.

