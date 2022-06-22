New Release! Crunchyroll Announces New Trigun Anime Series For 2023

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Trigun: Stampede, a new version of the renowned 1998 anime Trigun, will be published in 2023 and will have an all-new cast and crew. Toho has announced that a revival of the fan-favorite Funimation anime series Trigun, centered on the good-natured bandit Vash the Stampede, will be available on Crunchyroll.

The series, which will be produced by Studio Orange (Beastars, Black Bullet, and Godzilla Singular Point), will be simulcast on Crunchyroll, and more information about the return of the man with the 60 dollars Billion Double Dollar bounty on his head and his journey to survive while never taking a life will be revealed at this year’s Anime Expo.

The forthcoming relaunch, dubbed Trigun Stampede, was officially announced on Thursday, June 16, 2022. The anime, which will be broadcast in 2023, will feature an all-new voice cast and animation team and will be simulcast from Japan in more than two hundred countries. Crunchyroll’s panel at Anime Expo 2022 in Los Angeles on Saturday, July 2 2022 will unveil more details. The YouTube channel of Funimation will relaunch with free anime episodes.

The Trigun is based on Yasuhiro Nightow’s manga of the same name, which was first serialized in Monthly Shonen Captain in April 1995. It was adapted into an anime series, which debuted in 1998 to worldwide acclaim and is now regarded as a classic by many fans due to its vibrant mix of action, comedy, and drama.

Despite his calm nature and aversion to harming anyone, Vash the Stampede is a gunman whose reputation for destruction and violence has grown to legendary dimensions, the story follows Vash the Stampede, a gunman whose reputation for destruction and violence has grown to the legendary.

It takes place in a space western setting, notably on the planet No Man’s Land, where Vash is chased by bounty hunters and a pair of insurance brokers who want to hold him responsible for the property destruction that seems to follow him around everywhere. Trigun Stampede, the animation company behind Netflix‘s Beastars, will develop Trigun Stampede. The series now has its own official website, Trigun-anime.com, as well as a Twitter account, @trigun_anime.

At the Anime Expo event, Nightow and various Trigun Stampede producers will discuss the show’s details and take attendees behind the scenes of its creation. Isekai, Psycho-Pass, and Hellsing Are Among the Latest Funimation Shows to Be Released on Crunchyroll. It recently announced that the original Trigun anime, as well as other Funimation anime films including Shinichiro Watanabe’s Space Dandy, would be added to its streaming library.

Funimation’s streaming service urged users to switch to Crunchyroll in March, announcing that it would no longer be adding new titles to its platform. Crunchyroll was a competitor to the service until Sony purchased both Funimation and Crunchyroll in 2021 after Sony purchased Funimation in 2017. Sony is unifying its anime library under a single banner, which means that physical releases from Funimation will now have the Crunchyroll logo as well.