Natasha Lyonne Net Worth, Age, Relationship, Early Life, And Much More

Natasha Bianca Lyonne Braunstein, known as Natasha Lyonne, was born on April 4th, 1979, in an Orthodox Jewish household. She was raised in New York City. Her father’s name was Aaron Braunstein, who used to work as a boxing promoter, a race car driver, and a radio host. Her father died back in October 2014, after that, Lyonne grew up with her elder brother, named Adam Braunstein, and her mother named Ivette.

Natasha has starred in many different movies, like Fast Sofa (as Tamara Jenson), Scary Movie 2 (as Megan Voorhees), The Grey Zone (as Rosa), Comic Book Villains (2002), Madhouse (2004), Mommie, Die! (2003), Die (2002), My Suicidal Sweetheart (2005), Blade: Trinity (2004), Robots (2005), The Immaculate Conception of Little Dizzle (2009), Party Monster (2003), and Goy Band (2009).

Natasha started her career in modeling. She went into the modeling industry when she was noticeably young, and after some time, she changed her passion from modeling to acting. Natasha Lyonne’s age as of the year 2022 is 43 years old.

Natasha Lyonne Net Worth 2022, Career Beginnings, Awards Received

Natasha Lyonne’s bio reads as if she is one of the most celebrated and well-known actresses in the American entertainment industry. Natasha Lyonne’s height is 161 cm (about 5.28 ft), and she has green-colored eyes with naturally blonde hair.

Name Natasha Lyonne Born On April 4th, 1979 Age 43 Networth $5 million Height 1.6 m Relationship Single Nationality American

Natasha Lyonne made her acting debut in the year 1986, in CBS’s children’s television series called Pee-Wee’s Playhouse, which premiered from 1986 to 1987.

Ever since then, Natasha has made her name among the most prominent actresses in the American industry and has acted in over a hundred films and TV shows.

In the year 2019, Natasha won the Teen Choice Award for her outstanding performance in her show Russian Doll. Furthermore, she gained a few nominations, including the Writers Guild of America Awards for New Series and Comedy Series, Golden Globe Awards, and Hugo Awards for Best Performance by an Actress and Best Dramatic Presentation.

Natasha Lyonne Net Worth and Salary

Natasha Lyonne’s net worth as of the year 2022 is $5 million.

Natasha Lyonne’s income, as recorded, is said to be $1 million per year as an American actress and producer. She has made quite a dollar for some of her most famous roles, especially for her role in the Netflix hit show Orange is the New Black and for her early life projects, including the American Pie sequels.

Natasha Lyonne Early life

Natasha lived in Great Neck (in New York) with her family during the early eight years of her life. This was before she moved to Israel for a year and a half. During her time in Israel, Natasha got a chance to participate in an Israeli children’s film with the title April Fool.

She acted in it and, as such, gained an interest in acting as a career. After the divorce of her parents, Natasha returned to New York with her brother and mother.

Natasha attended a private Jewish school called the Ramaz School in Manhattan, New York. It was that time in her life when she started dealing with marijuana on the school grounds and got expelled. Her family then relocated to Miami, Florida.

She then completed her graduation from the Miami Country Day School. Later she started with her interest in acting and began studying film and philosophy at New York University but had to drop it in the middle even before getting her diploma due to some financial crises.

Natasha Lyonne Career Beginnings

Natasha got her first role in the comedy-drama film called Heartburn in the year 1986, where she was seen playing the uncredited role of Rachel’s niece. When she was sixteen years old, Natasha was cast in Everyone Says I Love You, a 1996 Woody Allen-directed movie.

Back then, this led to her gaining roles and appearances in tons of films over the next ten years of her career. Natasha appeared in quite a few movies in the late ’90s, such as Polly (in 1993), Djuna “DJ” Berlin (in 1996), Modern Vampires, and Christine Sixteen (in 1999).

She was also in the movie American Pie, playing the role of Jessica. American Pie became a blockbuster hit by grossing over $235.5 million across the globe.

After the enormous success of American Pie, in the year 2001, Natasha reprised her role as Jessica in American Pie Part 2 and then later in the American Pie Reunion in 2012. Both of Natasha’s movies were total hits and made about $200 million at the box office.

Natasha gained fame after appearing on the famous Netflix drama comedy series, Orange is the New Black, in which she was seen playing the role of Nicky Nicols. She worked on this project from 2013 to 2019.

Natasha Lyonne’s Earnings by Year

Natasha Lyonne’s earnings for a year are $1 million.

Natasha Lyonne’s Personal Life/Relationships

Natasha Lyonne’s relationship with Fred Armisen (Saturday Night Live Star) started at Netflix’s post-Emmys party, which took place at the Chateau Marmont circa 2014, per Vanity Fair. Natasha, in an interview with Glamour in 2019, stated that the two began dating around 2014 when Fred’s Saturday Night Live e’s costar Maya Rudolph introduced the two.

However, Natasha Lyonne confirmed in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter that she and Fred Armisen, her boyfriend of eight years, had split. She broke the news about her split during the interview for the upcoming season two of her famous Netflix hit show, Russian Doll.

She also revealed the mundane reason for her breakup with Armisen, which was known to be a petty fight regarding their conflicting lifestyle preferences during their time living together in their Los Angeles house during the COVID-19 pandemic. The fight was simply over Natasha’s desire to install a water feature in their house.

Natasha Lyonne had dated quite a few times before her eight-year-long relationship with Fred Armisen. Natasha dated a man named Edward Furlong (from 1998 to 1999), then she dated Adem Goldberg (from 2001 to 2004), and then Michael Rapaport (in the year 2005).

Then finally, Natasha started dating Fred in the year 2014 and finally ended the relationship in April of 2022. As of now, Natasha is single and is not dating anyone.

The information regarding Natasha Lyonne’s children has been made public, and it is clear that as of 2022, Natasha is childless.

Awards and Honors

Natasha Lyonne achieved a lot of fame and appreciation for her performances in the American Pie sequels and the Netflix hit show Orange is the New Black. This led her to win many awards, including the Young Hollywood Award in 2000 and the Screen Actors Guild Award (in 2015–2017).

She was also nominated for a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actress for her role in the Netflix series Orange is the New Black. She also won the Gold Derby Awards for the same.

For her role in the Slums of Beverly Hills, Natasha earned the Chicago Film Critics Association Awards and Teen Choice Awards nominations. In 2017, she also received a Fangoria Chainsaw Awards nomination for the category of Best Actress for her work in Antibirth.

Natasha Lyonne won several award nominations for her outstanding performance in the hit series Russian Doll. The nominations were for Primetime Emmy Awards in the categories of Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series, Outstanding Comedy Series, and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

