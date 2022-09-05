Micky Dolenz is one of the biggest American personalities. He was born on 8 March 1945, and his age is 75 years. Micky Dolenz is a famous American actor and has worked as a musician on many projects. In the 1060s, he worked as a vocalist and drummer for the Monkees’ famous American band.

From 1966 to 1970, he did many music projects, making him more popular. As an actor, he worked in a series of the Monkees where he was a co-star of the TV series.

Micky Dolenz Biography

Micky Dolenz is the son of the famous actor George Dolenz, and his mother is Janelle Johnson. He was born in Los Angeles, California. He has three sisters who also have been working in the entertainment industry. He has been suffering from Perthes disease, which is very dangerous.

This disease made his hip joint and right leg affected. He studied at Ulysses S. Grant High School, situated in California. He took his graduate degree in 1962, and in 1964.

Full Name George Michael Dolenz Jr. Date Of Birth 8 March 1945 Age 75 years Old Birth Place Los Angeles, California Nationality American Education Qualification Graduate Profession Actor, Tv Producer, Musician, Businessman Marital status Married

Micky Dolenz Career

In 1956 Micky Dolenz worked on a TV show which was for children. The boy who was a waterboy for the elephants in one ring circus. In the 20th century. The show successfully ran for two seasons. He was cast in “Born of Kings and Angels” as Ed.

The drama series was about Mr. Novak. After the Monkees band ended, he started giving voice-over to many cartoons. They are Wonder Wheels, Butch Cassidy, and the Sundance Kids, etc. In Night of the Strangler, he played the role of Vance, which was released in 1972.

Most of Micky Dolenz’s work is in the voice-over industry and the music field, as he is good at it. Later in 2007, he was seen in Rob Zombie, a remake. In 2011, he appeared on the famous Syfy Channel, where there was a movie called Mega Python vs Gatoroid. Finally, in 2017 he came back and did a cameo in Bagboy.

He was deeply active in the television industry. In his entire life, he did ten movies 2011 to 2011. In the television industry, he is still active, but he started in 1956, and his last show was in 2017, Difficult People.

Micky Dolenz Net Worth

Micky Dolenz’s total net worth is $9 million.

Micky Dolenz Relationship

On his tour to the United Kingdom for his band Monkees, he met his first wife, Samantha Juste. She was a co-presenter of the music show, Top of the Pops. It was being broadcast on BBC TV. After Micky Dolenz met, they both got married in 1968.

Completing one year of their marriage, they gave birth to their first daughter Ami Bluebell Dolenz in 1969. In 1975 Samantha Juste and Dolenz divorced for some reason, but they decided to remain good friends. Unfortunately, in 2014 Samantha Juste died due to a stroke.

After two years of divorce, Juste Dolenz married Trina Dow. They married in 1977, and after getting married, both had three daughters Charlotte Janelle, Emily Claire, and Georgia Rose. In 1991 Trina Dow and Micky Dolenz got divorced.

In 2002 Micky Dolenz married his third wife, Donna Quinter. Currently, they both are together and living a happy life.

Conclusion

He is one of the surviving members of their Monkees band. He lives with his third wife and takes responsibility for his four daughters. Earning from his business and other projects.

