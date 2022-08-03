0 SHARES Share Tweet

According to the document, the country music singer named her husband, Larry Strickland, as the executor of her will. The document says that country music singer Naomi Judd did not leave anything to her daughters Wynonna and Ashley. Judd, who killed herself on April 30, chose her musician husband, Larry Strickland, to be in charge of her estate. A copy of the will that a source got says that Strickland has “full authority and discretion” to do what he wants with the estate’s properties, such as selling or renting them, without any court’s permission or the “joinder of any beneficiary.”

Naomi Judd Allegedly Left Her Daughters Out of $25M Will

According to the document, Strickland is also entitled to “reasonable compensation” for his services and any costs, such as attorney and accountant fees.

In case Strickland can’t be executor because he dies or for some other reason, Judd named Reginald Strickland, her brother-in-law, and Daniel Kris Wiatr as co-executors in her will. Wiatr is the president of the business management and accounting firm Wiatr & Associates.

We don’t know if Wynonna or Ashley Judd is named as the recipients of any of Judd’s assets anywhere else.

The will of Judd was made on Nov. 20, 2017. Witnesses who signed the document said that she was “of sound mind, memory, and understanding and was not under any restraints or in any way unable to make a Last Will and Testament.”

In a statement from April 30, Wynonna and Ashley Judd said that their mother had died from “the disease of mental illness.”

Ashley Judd talked about how her mother died in an interview with “Good Morning America” not long after her death. She did this to bring attention to mental health issues and encourage others to get help.

She told Diane Sawyer, “She used a weapon.” “My mother used a gun, which is a very uncomfortable fact to share, but we know that if we don’t say it, someone else will.”

She also said that she was the one who found the body of her mother.

“When I’m home in Tennessee, I see my mom and dad every day, so I was at the house, just like I do every day. “Mom asked me, “Will you stay with me?” and I said, “Of course, I will!”,” she said. “I went upstairs to tell her her good friend was there, and that’s where I found her. I’m sad and scared because I found out about her.”

Judd was open about her depression, which left her unable to move for two years. She died a day before she and her daughter Wynonna were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame as part of the Grammy-winning duo The Judds. She turned 76.

How Much Is Noami Judd Worth?

Naomi Judd became famous when she and her oldest daughter Wynonna formed the singing group The Judds. It became a popular country music act that won nine Country Music Association awards and five Grammys.

According To The Source says that Judd has a net worth of about $25 million. She made a lot of money from her work as a songwriter, actress, producer, singer, and author, but we don’t know how much.

The Judds signed with RCA Nashville in 1983, and between then and 1991, they put out six studio albums. When Naomi was diagnosed with Hepatitis C in 1991, the group broke up. After that, Wynonna and Naomi went their separate ways.

Naomi also won the Golden Plate Award from the American Academy of Achievement in 1993, and she was in the 1999 Christmas romantic drama film Holiday Romance. The Judds then got back together in 1999 for a New Year’s Eve show in Phoenix and again in 2000 for their Power to Change tour. Naomi was also one of the judges on a new version of the show Star Search.

In 2005, Judd started a new talk show called Naomi’s New Morning on Hallmark Channel. She wrote a number of books about self-help, including Naomi’s Guide to Aging Gratefully: Facts, Myths, and Good News for Boomers.

When the first season of My Kitchen Rules premiered in 2017, Naomi appeared as a contestant., she was honored in Brazil for her work.

She was also inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame, along with her daughter Wynonna. On the other side, Naomi Judd passed away just one day before the induction ceremony for the two of them took place.

Noami Judd Cause Of Death

Naomi Judd just died. She was 76 years old. Her daughters, Wynonna and Ashley, posted the news on Instagram. They said that Judd had died of mental illness.

Noami Judd Age

Naomi Judd 76 was born Diana Ellen Judd on November 1, 1946, in Ashland, Kentucky, United States. She was an American singer, songwriter, musician, actress in movies, motivational speaker, TV host, writer, author, and activist. She and her daughter Wynonna Judd were both members of The Judds.

