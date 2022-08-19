21.6 C
Who Is Brian Stelter? Net Worth, Wife, Age, Height, And More!

By: Nancy Erin

brian Stelter Stelter is a well-known Journalist, Correspondent, former TV news anchor, and Author. His full name is Brian Patrick Stelter. He was born on September 3, 1985, in the US city of Damascus, Maryland.

Every year on September 3, he has a party for his birthday. By 2022, Brian will be 36 years old. Brian Stelter’s net worth is thought to be $10 million. His salary as CNN Chief Media Correspondent and Anchor of Reliable Sources is not clear.

Brian Stelter Net worth

Brian Stelter’s net worth is thought to be $10 million. His salary as CNN Chief Media Correspondent and Anchor of Reliable Sources is not clear.

Stelter is only 36 years old, but he is already worth a million dollars. Even though no one knows for sure, his estimated net worth is $10 million. This estimate is based on both contract talks and other business projects.

NameBrian Stelter
Age36 Years Old
Net Worth$10 million
WifeJamie Shupak
NationalityAmerican
Height6 feet

Brian Stelter Annual Salary

His annual salary is still being looked into, but it is thought that he makes close to $1 million. He also has a beautiful family home on the Upper West Side of Manhattan in Lincoln Square.

Brian Stelter is a well-known American political correspondent and CNN’s most senior media correspondent. His journalism career has brought him a lot of success. He has also worked as a media reporter for The New York Times, a well-known newspaper based in New York.

Brian Stelter Wife

Brian Stelter is married and very happy. He got married to his longtime girlfriend, Jamie Shupak, on February 22, 2014, in a ceremony with a Jewish theme.

Jamie Shupak, Brian’s wife, is also a TV journalist. She is the traffic anchor for the NY1 station in New York. During their time together as a married couple, they had two children. Their daughter Sunny Ray Stelter was born on May 21, 2017.

Brian Stelter Early Life

Nancy Erin
Nancy Erin has worked as an entertainment journalist, editor, and film nerd. She has achieved a Bachelor’s and Masters in broadcast journalism. She focuses on modern entertainment stories that cover a wide range of backgrounds. With her successful working career, she has achieved numerous broadcast awards.  
