Who Is Brian Stelter? Net Worth, Wife, Age, Height, And More!

brian Stelter Stelter is a well-known Journalist, Correspondent, former TV news anchor, and Author. His full name is Brian Patrick Stelter. He was born on September 3, 1985, in the US city of Damascus, Maryland.

Every year on September 3, he has a party for his birthday. By 2022, Brian will be 36 years old. Brian Stelter’s net worth is thought to be $10 million. His salary as CNN Chief Media Correspondent and Anchor of Reliable Sources is not clear.

Brian Stelter Net worth

Stelter is only 36 years old, but he is already worth a million dollars. Even though no one knows for sure, his estimated net worth is $10 million. This estimate is based on both contract talks and other business projects.

Name Brian Stelter Age 36 Years Old Net Worth $10 million Wife Jamie Shupak Nationality American Height 6 feet

Brian Stelter Annual Salary

His annual salary is still being looked into, but it is thought that he makes close to $1 million. He also has a beautiful family home on the Upper West Side of Manhattan in Lincoln Square.

Brian Stelter is the son of Mark Stelter and Donna Stelter. He was born in Damascus, Maryland, on September 3, 1985.

But he graduated from high school in 2003 at Damascus High School. Later, he went to Towson University and got his bachelor’s degree in the summer of 2007.

From 2005 to 2007, Brian Stelter was the head editor of the college’s weekly independent student newspaper, The Towerlight.

Brian Stelter is a well-known American political correspondent and CNN’s most senior media correspondent. His journalism career has brought him a lot of success. He has also worked as a media reporter for The New York Times, a well-known newspaper based in New York.

My thoughts with @brianstelter and @ReliableSources team. Stelter and RS were prolly closest thing to a CNN ombudsman there was. Were there blind spots? Sure. But I found them receptive to listening/fixing/including. The loss of a platform for many of us. https://t.co/T2lFiGU3yX — S. Mitra Kalita (@mitrakalita) August 19, 2022

Brian Stelter Wife

Brian Stelter is married and very happy. He got married to his longtime girlfriend, Jamie Shupak, on February 22, 2014, in a ceremony with a Jewish theme.

Jamie Shupak, Brian’s wife, is also a TV journalist. She is the traffic anchor for the NY1 station in New York. During their time together as a married couple, they had two children. Their daughter Sunny Ray Stelter was born on May 21, 2017.

Read the bio below to learn more about Brain Stelar, the host of CNN’s morning talk show. It talks about his marriage, children, net worth, salary, and other parts of his life and career.

Brian Stelter Early Life

