Mel Gibson is an Australian-born actor, writer, director, producer, and financier. Despite his often divisive personality, Mel’s career as an actor and director has been rather fruitful.

Mel Colmcille Gerard Gibson entered the world on January 3, 1956, in Peekskill, New York. They moved to Australia when he was twelve and spent several years there. Their parents, Hutton Gibson and Anne Patricia passed away in 1990, making him the sixth of eleven children. When Mel was 12 years old, his family moved to Australia, where his grandmother was born, for various economic reasons.

The Christian Brothers educated Gibson. As a result of his sister submitting his application to the Dramatic Art Institute in Sydney without notifying him, Mel Gibson felt obligated to enroll there and then attended the National Institute of Dramatic Art in Sydney. After finishing college, Mel Gibson had planned to work as a chef or a writer, but fate had other ideas. He started in the theater but eventually transitioned to the Australian film business.

After graduating in 1977, Gibson began shooting his first significant roles in the Mad Max movie. Mel’s first million-dollar paycheck came in 1985 for the third Mad Max picture, Beyond Thunderdome. During this period, Gibson maintained a career on the stage by appearing in shows with the State Theatre Company of South Australia in Adelaide.

He was in many famous plays, including Death of a Salesman and Waiting for Godot. Mel’s first appearance in an American film was as a poor Tennessee farmer in 1984’s The River, with Sissy Spacek. Before playing Martin Riggs in Lethal Weapon (1987), Tequila Sunrise (1988), and Lethal Weapon 2, he had a two-year sabbatical from acting in 1985. (1987). (1989.) Throughout the first half of the ’90s, he was featured in high-profile action films, such as Maverick, Braveheart, Ransom, and Payback.

In the early 2000s, Gibson’s films The Patriot, Chicken Run, and What Women Want all made over $100 million worldwide. He was the leading man in M. Night Shyamalan’s biggest box office and critical hit, Signs.

Mel Gibson has a net worth estimated at $425 million. Despite his often divisive personality, Mel Gibson’s estimated value is $430 million. The actor and producer made the most of his opportunities. Some estimates put his acting salary at $25 million per film, with an additional $15 million if the film is animated and just his voice. His reputation is now more as a director than an actor.

Many of Mel Gibson’s homes and estates have been architectural masterpieces. Gibson has made several investments in real estate, notably in Malibu, Los Angeles, Costa Rica, Fiji, and all around Australia. Gibson also owned the mansion on the 75+ acre estate known as Old Mill Farm in Greenwich, Connecticut. Be bought the Connecticut estate, a Tudor-style home, for $9 million in 1994 and sold it in July 2007 for $40 million.

Gibson wed Robin Moore in 1980, and the pair went on to have seven children together before deciding to divorce in 2011.

Gibson shares parental responsibilities for his child with his ex-girlfriend, the Russian singer Oksana Grigorieva.

Oksana Grigorieva attempted to prevent Gibson from seeing their child by obtaining a restraining order against him in 2010. Gibson had a restraining order filed against her. After she accused Gibson of domestic violence, the LA County police began looking into the situation.

In July of 2010, Gibson contacted Grigorieva, and an audio tape of his racially charged and violent rant was made public. Although Mel Gibson was charged with domestic abuse, the two were able to arrange a settlement in which Grigorieva earned $750,000, and the couple kept their property in Sherman Oaks, California.

Gibson has been engaged in anti-Semitic and anti-LGBTQ hate speech on many occasions. Producers, directors, agents, and other actors in Hollywood avoided working with him for almost a decade because of his history of offensive comments. The Hollywood elite didn’t start to come around to him again until the release of Hacksaw Ridge.

