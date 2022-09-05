19.6 C
George W Bush Net Worth, Political Career, Personal Life!
Biography

George W Bush Net Worth, Political Career, Personal Life!

Coming from a family with a tradition of public service, George Herbert Walker Bush felt the responsibility to make his contribution both in times of war and in peace.

All You Need To Know About George W Bush Net Worth, Early Life, Political Career!

George Walker Bush, the 43rd and the only President having an MBA degree belongs to a family with a tradition of public service. The eldest son of George H.W. Bush, a 41st USA president, and a grandson of Prescott Bush, a U.S. senator, was George Bush. 

Many of us know his name but not the above-mentioned details about him. To get aware of more such facts on the 43rd U.S. President, keep scrolling. 

All You Need To Know About George W Bush Net Worth

George W Bush Early Life

George W. Bush was born on July 6, 1946, as the eldest child of the Bush family in New Haven, Connecticut. He was raised in Midland and Houston and Texas by his parents- his mother Barabara Pierce and his father, Herbert Walker Bush. His other four siblings are Jeb, Neil, Marvin, and Dorothy. 

In Texas, young Bush attended public school till seventh grade. His family moved to Houston, where he attended The Kinkaid School and completed his high school at Phillips Academy. 

The president graduated from Yale University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in history. Next, he graduated from Harvard Business School with an MBA degree in 1975. 

Throughout his school and college days, he was highly active in sports, participating in different games. 

George W Bush Political Career And Diplomatic Life

George Bush began his political career in 1978 by unsuccessfully running for the House of Representatives. He was elected as Governor of Texas in 1994 for the first time.

His reign as a governor was successful as the education funding was boosted, higher standards for schools developed, the criminal justice system reformed, and he helped make Texas the highest producer of wind-powered electricity in the country. 

In 2000, he narrowly defeated Vice President Al Gore when the Supreme Court declared to stop a recount in Florida. With this, he became the fourth president to be elected without a popular vote victory. 

Major events in his administration were in 2001 when he declared the War on Terror after an 11/09 terrorist attack. He ordered an invasion of Afghanistan to capture Osama Bin Laden and overthrow the Taliban. 

In 2003, his administration claimed that Iraq’s President Saddam Hussein possessed weapons of mass destruction and he declared the 2003 invasion of Iraq. He established Medicare Part D by signing the Medicare Modernization Act and signed an education reform bill- The No Child Left Behind Act.

In 2004, he won the popular vote against John Kerry and began his second term as U.S. president. His second term was known for his best and most critical works as a president. He reached multiple free trade agreements and made changes to Social Security and immigration laws but failed Congress. 

George Bush wrongly handled Hurricane Katrina and dismissed the U.S. attorneys, for which he was criticized. 

Due to the continuation of the Afghanistan and Iraq wars and the surge of troops launched by Bush, the USA entered the Great Recession in 2007. That led the Bush administration to receive congressional approval for multiple economic programs to preserve the country’s financial system. 

In 2009, Bush completed his presidency and moved to Texas where he opened his presidential library in 2013. 

George Bush was criticized and appraised for his various works, for which he is among the most popular and unpopular presidents of the USA history. 

Date Of Birth6 July 1946
Age76 years
Height5 ft 11 in (1.82 m)
Weight86 kg
NationalityAmerican
Net Worth$90 million

George W Bush Personal Life

Spouse: 

The President met Laura Welch, a schoolteacher, and librarian, in 1977 at a backyard barbecue. Laura agreed to marry him after three months of courtship, and the couple happily tied the knot on 5 November 1977. 

Before marriage, Bush was engaged to Cathryn Lee Wolfman in 1967, but the engagement broke after some time. 

Kids: 

George Bush and Laura Bush became parents of fraternal twin daughters on November 25, 1981. The daughters are Barbare Bush and Jenna Bush. 

Junior Bush is 182 cm tall. 

George W Bush Net Worth

According to reports, President George W. Bush has a net worth of $90 million and owns $20 million of assets in 2022. In 2000, he had $75 million of net worth. He inherited $35 million from the family’s wealth.

During his Presidential years, George Bush had an annual salary of $200,000 and an additional $60,000 for other expenses such as food and dry cleaning. He also received $75,000 as a traveling allowance and $100,000 as a renovation expense for the White House. 

He earned $15,000,000 at the end of his two terms as U.S. President from his speaking arrangements. 

During his office years as Texas Governor from 2001 to 2009, he accumulated $3,200,000, receiving $400,000 annually. 

George W Bush Honors

The War on Terror President visited Latvia on 7 May 2005, where he was awarded the Order of the Three Stars. Some places, such as a street in Tbilisi City (2005), and Tirana(2007), were renamed in honor of the U.S. president. 

Two elementary schools in California and St. Paul, Texas, are named after former President Junior Bush. 

Bush expanded NATO, for which he was awarded the Order of the Cross of Terra Mariana in 2012 by Estonian President Toomas Hendrik Ilves.

George W Bush Real Estate

Junior Bush is the owner of nineteen Real Estate Properties. 

He owns a primary house in the north Dallas neighborhood of Preston Hollow. The Dallas Home is an 8,500 square feet single-story property. 

It is rumored that neighborhood houses are also purchased by the Bush family for security reasons. 

The senior Bush couple also spent their time on a 1,500-acre ranch near Crawford, Texas.

George W Bush Automobiles

George W. Bush owns eight cars and six luxury yachts. However, the brands and the models of the cars are unavailable on the internet. 

George W Bush Bottom Line

The 76-year-old former president preceded Bill Clinton and was succeeded by Barack Obama.

Nancy Erin has worked as an entertainment journalist, editor, and film nerd. She has achieved a Bachelor's and Masters in broadcast journalism. She focuses on modern entertainment stories that cover a wide range of backgrounds. With her successful working career, she has achieved numerous broadcast awards.  

