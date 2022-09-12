Awkward encounter warned! Khloé Kardashian and ex-boyfriend Tristan were spotted at the same party only a few weeks after the birth of their second child through a surrogate.

Khloe Kardashian &Tristan Thompson Spotted At Beyoncé’s 41st Birthday Party

There was the potential for an unpleasant encounter between Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson at Beyoncé’s 41st birthday celebration since both were in attendance. The reality personality (age 38) and NBA player (age 31) were caught arriving separately for the disco-themed party in Los Angeles on Saturday, September 10.

The Good American creator was radiant as she exited a car and entered the building, wearing what may have been a silver evening gown. She kept her golden, wavy hair that was giving off major ’70s vibes in honor of the party’s disco theme.

On the other hand, Tristan was decked up in a bright yellow tie-dye shirt and black slacks, with the button-down top left undone to highlight his showy diamond chain necklace and chest tattoo. The sunglasses completed the outfit of the Canadian-born athlete.

Khloe and Tristan’s second son, a son, was born via surrogate on August 5th, months after the couple went their separate ways again. Despite Khloe and Tristan’s surrogate conception in November 2021 following their reconciliation after Tristan’s 2019 scandal with Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods, their most recent tryst was short-lived due to Tristan’s infidelity.

In December 2017, it was discovered through legal paperwork that Tristan and his Texas trainer girlfriend, Maralee Nichols, had had another child together. A son, Theo, was born to her in December of 2021.

Khloe’s elder sister Kim Kardashian, 41, found one of the earliest news headlines while at the gym and called Khloe to tell her the news, as shown on The Kardashians on Hulu. Tristan took on parental duties after a DNA test proved he was the father.

Khloe Kardashian initially chose not to share the news that she and her ex were pregnant again, but the Calabasas, California, native finally verified the rumors in June. It’s not obvious how they’re handling co-parenting their son, but they’re both still very much involved in raising their 4-year-old daughter, True, who they welcomed in April 2018.

Celebrities At Beyoncé’s 41st Birthday Party

Some of Hollywood’s brightest celebs showed up to celebrate Beyoncé’s 41st birthday on September 4. Famous people including Jay-Z, Drake, Lizzo, Jaden Smith, Bella Hadid, Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox, Lily-Rose Depp, Offset, and Vanessa Bryant showed out to celebrate Khloé’s birthday.

The 41-year-old SKIMS tycoon looked stunning in a figure-hugging black and red striped jumpsuit and black sunglasses. The 32-year-old “Bloody Valentine” musician wore dazzling blue jeans, while the 36-year-old actress wore sky-high silver shoes.

More About Khloé And Tristan Thompson’s 2nd Child

Finally, True has an older sibling. As word of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan’s surrogate birth to their second child spread online, rumors of Kim Kardashian’s split from Pete Davidson began to emerge.

Three weeks have passed since Khloé and Tristan received their kid through surrogacy. The star of The Kardashians is ready to open out about her experience as a new mother amidst the ongoing tension between her and her baby daddy.

Khloe was asked how she was doing “as a parent of two” in an interview with ELLE, and she said, “I know it’s cliché, but I love everything, even the hard bits.”

Having children “challenges me as a human,” she added, adding that “being able to mold tiny people into really great large people is an honor and a blessing.”

Khloé elaborated, “We have to take those responsibilities seriously, especially today, with how much accessibility children have and how much knowledge they are exposed to so early. It’s very terrifying, but I take my work very seriously. I love it so much.”