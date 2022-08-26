0 SHARES Share Tweet

Max Verstappen is a name that is frequently in the news. It is for good reason.

It looks exceedingly difficult to halt the driver, who is winning. Verstappen recently won the Miami Grand Prix. He is continuously improving.

Max Verstappen Net Worth

Max receives a salary of approximately $500,000 per year. It is after his contract with Red Bull. It is extended through the end of 2023. His pay increased from $25 million to $35 million. His team also spoke with Mercedes around this time.

The players, however, opt to become drunk on Red Bull. And right before the US Grand Prix, he signed a contract with Red Bull.

At the age of 25, Verstappen is a tremendously talented driver. He has already accomplished a lot. He keeps becoming better. He demonstrates to everyone that he is among the finest. Despite his youth, Verstappen has a staggering net worth of $200 million.

His F1 earnings account for a major portion of his personal wealth. It includes a $54 million annual salary from the Red Bull Racing Team. Based on his current performance and form, Verstappen will continue to add money to his name.

Max Verstappen Height

Verstappen is at 1.81m. He is one of the taller drivers on the grid despite being of average height.

Max Verstappen Bio

Red Bull signed him after he won the Spanish Grand Prix in 2016. He then races for the team. In the field of racing, he has displayed incredible performances. However, based on his performance, his peak is almost certain to arrive.

He beat Nico Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton to become the youngest driver in F1 history. It is to win the Spanish Grand Prix. This Dutch teenager entered his first Formula One race at the age of 17. He is currently one of the most successful and talented racers. It happens at age 23.

He was immediately promoted from F1 to F3 in 2015. It is for the Australian Grand Prix based on his tour performances. Max has a successful career. With 14 victories and 49 podium finishes. He has 1318 career points as of race 202. He made his Formula Renault racing debut in 2013 at the Pembrey Circuit. There he completed 160 laps in the Barazi-Epsilon FR2.0-10 car.

In 2014, he became a member of the Red Bull Junior Team. He went on to become the team’s youngest full-time driver. The player has not yet won the world championship, though.

Max Verstappen Girlfriend

Jos Verstappen, a former Formula One champion, and Sophie Kumpen are the parents of Victoria. Max Verstappen is his younger sister. Max Verstappen is dating Kelly Piquet, a Brazilian model. She is the daughter of Nelson Piquet. She is a three-time Formula One World Champion, and Sylvia Tamsma, a Dutch model.

At the start of 2021, they made their relationship formally public. The 33-year-old Brazilian model and her ex-boyfriend, Russian F1 driver Daniil Kvyat, have a daughter together.

She has worked for Vogue and Marie Claire and with well-known companies. It includes APM Monaco, Pepe Jeans, PatBo, and Lucas Boccalo.

Max Verstappen Salary

Max is the second-highest paid Formula 1 driver. According to reports, he makes $42 million a year, or $3.5 every month, including bonuses.

Max Verstappen Age

Verstappen was born on September 30, 1997, and is now 25 years old.

Max Verstappen Career

The talented Dutch driver Max Verstappen, competes for Red Bull Racing. He won the 2021 Formula One World Championship. It is after defeating Lewis Hamilton in a thrilling last-lap finish in Abu Dhabi. His father, former Formula 1 driver Jos Verstappen, had a career that lasted from 1994 to 2003.

The Dutchman is recognized as one of Formula 1’s smartest and most gifted drivers. In 2015, at the age of just 17, he entered the sport as its youngest-ever participant.

In 2015, Verstappen made his racing debut for Toro Rosso. He later switched to Red Bull. At the Circuit de Catalunya in 2016, a year later, he won the race at the youngest-ever age of 18 years and 228 days.

He had to wait for a championship-winning car to be delivered by the Red Bull team in the intervening years. But he finally got his wish in 2021. He succeeded in winning the championship.

Max Verstappen Car Collection

A Bugatti Chiron cost $3 million USD. Max Verstappen also has a Lamborghini Aventador that he paid $1 million USD for. The list of Max Verstappen’s vehicles also includes an Audi R8, a Jaguar F-Type, a McLaren 720S, and a Mercedes-Benz AMG.

