Bernard Arnault Net Worth, Family, Age, Biography, Career

Bernard Jean Etienne Arnault’s birthday is on March 5, 1949. He is a French business tycoon, financier, and art enthusiast.

He is LVMH Mot Hennessy-Louis Vuitton SE’s co-founder, chairman, and CEO. It is the world’s biggest manufacturer of luxury goods.

Bernard Arnault Net Worth

Bernard Arnault, the Chief Executive Officer of LVMH, is thought to be worth 157 billion dollars. He has detained the top three spots amid the world’s wealthiest personalities.

It has been during the past year. He is said to have remained one of the richest people in the world for the past 20 years. He is the wealthiest person in Europe. He is thought to be the person who avoids the media the most.

He started his career in the building sector. his present line of work. He is well-known for purchasing failing businesses and spinning them into market leaders. He is thought to have grown during the past three years.

His net worth is assessed to be around 30 billion dollars. Last year, his businesses generated about 50 billion dollars in revenue. He reportedly made a profit of about 17 billion dollars. He has stirred up a lot of debate.

Bernard Arnault Biography

Bernard Arnault also has countless gratitude for the arts. One of the largest art collections in the world is reportedly housed in his home. This art collection is thought to be valued at around three billion dollars.

He enjoys piano playing in his spare time. He chooses to spend it even though he spends most of his time in Paris, France. In his spare time, he has his own private island. He bought a private island in the Bahamas.

The Bernard Arnault Family

He married Anne Dewavrin in 1973. The two of them had Delphine and Antoine. The couple divorced in 1990. In 1991, he was married to the Canadian concert pianist Hélène Mercier. Alexandre, Frédéric, and Jean were the trio of children the couple eventually had.

Paris is the origin of Mercier and Arnault. The five of Arnault’s children, Delphine, Antoine, Alexandre, Frédéric, and Jean, have formal positions in businesses.

It is with his niece Stephanie Watine. Arnault Frédéric is the TAG Heuer CEO. Alexandre is the EVP of Tiffany & Co. Jean is the Director of Marketing and Development for Louis Vuitton. Since 2010, Xavier Niel, a French millionaire businessman involved in the telecommunications and technology sectors, has been dating Delphine Arnault, the daughter of Arnault.

Bernard Arnault Age

Bernard was born on March 5, 1949. He is 73 years old as of 2022.

Bernard Arnault Earnings

The 70-fashion empire of LVMH is governed by Bernard Arnault. In addition, he is in charge of the Louis Vuitton and Sephora brands of art and cosmetics.

In December 2020, LVMH paid 16.8 billion for jewelry. It is completed by Tiffany & Co. in the United States. In 2020, LVMH Company will invest $4.2 billion in Belmond, a luxury hospitality group. He is the owner of 46 hotels, railroads, and riverboats.

Bernard Arnault Career

Bernard Arnault started working for his family’s company. This company is owned by his father. Following his graduation from college in 1977, he joined the company.

Arnault made arrangements for the business. It plans to broaden its horizons and venture into more profitable ventures. The first thing Arnault did after joining the company persuaded his father. He terminates the building phase. He gains the advantage.

The Bernard family started making real estate investments. Following that, the company saw great success. Bernard was director of development for the corporation in 1975. It was after receiving a rapid promotion. In 1978, he took over as CEO. In 1979, he surpassed his father by winning the presidency.

The family was compelled to immigrate to the United States in 1982 by the French Socialists. They relocated to the US. There they thrived by evicting their real estate from the country.

Arnault surrendered the majority of his interests when he bought the business. He keeps just the Christian Dior name and the Le Bon Marché department store. He headed Dior in 1985. Arnault was given the opportunity to invest in the LVMH business in 1988. He opted instead to fund a partnership with Guinness PLC.

Bernard would keep making investments and gaining more from the business. He had 43.5% of the company’s shares by 1990. Bernard started displacing regular staff right away. They were replaced by new people who would go above and beyond their expectations.

In an effort to work together and develop new enterprises, he bought a couple of additional businesses. The businesses in question include Marc Jacobs, Guerlain, Sephora, and a few more.

