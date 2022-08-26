0 SHARES Share Tweet

Jennifer Flavin is a successful businesswoman and entrepreneur. She is a former actress and model. She is Sylvester Stallone’s wife. She is also an accomplished American actor, playwright, and director.

Flavin is an actress most known for her roles in Rocky V, The No Name Gang, and Stallone: Frank, That Is, according to her bio. She has made appearances on a number of reality shows. It includes American Gladiator, The Contender, and Good Day Live.

Flavin was raised in West Hills after being born in Los Angeles, California. The native Californian went to Woodland Hills’ El Camino Real High School. At the Elite Modeling Agency, Flavin made his modeling debut. It is when he was 19 years old.

Flavin has co-owned Serious Skin Care. It has distributed anti-aging skin care products and treatments online, for almost three decades.

Jennifer Flavin has a stellar professional reputation. She is frequently involved in modeling assignments. She has appeared on television. But also she has never won a prize. But her impact on the field cannot be minimized or disregarded.

Jennifer Flavin Net Worth

Jennifer Flavin’s estimated 10-million-dollar net worth. She has amassed a fortune as a result of her modeling and business endeavors. Sylvester Stallone is her husband. He is thought to be worth 400 million dollars.

Jennifer Flavin has a 12-million-dollar net worth as of March 2022. This can be attributed to her modeling jobs, reality television work, media connections, appearances, and docuseries she produced. Her business venture, a skincare treatment line, also contributes to her overall revenue. These are currently her main sources of income.

Despite being so young when her father passed away, Jennifer Flavin did not allow it to traumatize her. Instead, she inspired her to develop into this powerful person. She was passionate about reaching her goals and becoming wealthy. Her successful modeling career, business ventures, and contented marriage are proof of this.

Jennifer Flavin Age

Jennifer Flavin celebrates her birthday on August 14th of each year. The year 2022 will see her turn 54.

Jennifer Flavin Birthday

On August 14, 1968, Jennifer Flavin was born. Her native place is in Los Angeles, California, in the United States.

Jennifer Flavin Height

The Jennifer Flavin model was 5 feet 9 inches tall, which is 1.75 by meters.

Jennifer Flavin Children

Flavin and Sylvester Stallone have three daughters. They were Sophia Rose Stallone, Scarlet Rose Stallone, and Sistine Rose Stallone. Sophia Rose Stallone was born on August 27, 1996. Scarlet Rose Stallone, was born on May 25, 2002.

Then Sistine Rose Stallone, an actress, and model who was born on June 27, 1998. Sophia Rose Stallone attended the University of Southern California.

Jennifer Flavin Family

Shirley Mae Knudsen (mother) and Donald Hugh Flavin are her parents (mother). Flavin lost her father. It is when she was only 11 years old. Six people share her genetic heritage.

They were two sisters, Tricia Flavin and Julie Flavin; and four brothers, Tom, Pat, Shannon, and Mitch. Her ancestors are from California.

Jennifer Flavin Husband

Sylvester Stallone is a well-known American actor, screenwriter, director, and producer. Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin first crossed paths in 1988. They subsequently wed on May 17, 1997. It happened during a civil ceremony at The Dorchester Hotel in London.

They also had a chapel ceremony at Oxfordshire’s Blenheim Palace. After more than 30 years of dating, the couple recently celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary in May. The couple gave birth to three daughters.

Flavin Stallone, Sylvester Stallone’s wife, filed for divorce from him in Palm Beach County, Florida. It is on August 19, 2022. In response to the divorce, Sylvester Stallone said, “he loves his family.” They are gently and quietly resolving these issues because they are personal.

Flavin added He will always treasure more than the 30-year relationship they had. Also, he knows they are both committed to their beautiful girls. He respectfully asks for our family’s privacy as they move forward.

Jennifer Flavin Divorce

Jennifer, 54, submitted the divorce petition at a Palm Beach County court. It is in Florida on Friday, August 19. After 25 years of marriage, Jennifer announced that she had requested a divorce from Sylvester Stallone.

She stated, “Even if they won’t be married anymore, she will always be grateful for the more than 30-year relationship that they had, and she knows that they are both dedicated to their lovely girls. As they proceed amicably, she begs for privacy for their family.”

