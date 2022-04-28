Max Fosh is a YouTuber, radio host, and social media celebrity residing in the United Kingdom. He became a famous person after appealing to be the world’s richest individual for 7 minutes. He started a company called Unlimited Money Ltd, but he decided to close it down immediately.

Who Is Max Fosh? Age, Height, Net Worth, Girlfriend And More

Max Fosh is a well-known British YouTube comedian. StreetSmart was his previous moniker. He established Unlimited Money Ltd., but eventually decided to close it down. Max Fosh is an English actor who was born on April 3, 1995. Maximilian Arthur Fosh is his full name. He attended secondary school at Harrow School in London and then continued his education at Newcastle University.

Max began his YouTube career in 2017 and has since grown to become one of the most popular personalities on the platform. He posted recordings of folks he met on the road in interviews. Because his videos were so distinctive, he began to get a lot of views.

Quick Facts About Max Fosh

At the National Hospital Radio Awards in 2018, Max Fosh was named Best Newcomer. He’s also done a 5,000-person stand-up comedy show. He is currently based in the English capital of London. Niko Omilana is one of the YouTube celebrities he’s met. He started using Twitter in July 2011 and now has over 36k followers and 1.1k+ tweets.

How Much Does Max Fosh Earn?

He gets about five million views per month, according to Socialblade. He earns roughly $12,000 each month through advertisements, according to our calculations.

Additionally, he incorporates paid content into his videos. He’s collaborated with well-known brands including Curve and Pouch. His sponsorship earnings, on the other hand, are unknown because they are kept private.

Max Fosh Age And Early Life Explored

Max Fosh firm, which had 10 billion shares, was accepted by the authorities after a few days. ‘Unlimited Money Ltd’ is the name of his company. In the nine-minute video, he explains how he can theoretically become a billionaire and even surpass Elon Musk’s net worth. His aim was to sell each of his business’s shares for 50 pounds, valuing the company at 500 billion pounds if all of the shares were sold.

Max Fosh net worth and Career

Max Fosh has a net worth of $500,000 dollars (estimated). Following the revelation of his company’s market valuation, many people were curious about his net worth. However, his overall net worth is under a million dollars.

Max Fosh Girlfriend

His exact relationship status is unknown to us, however according to online information, he is dating Serena Hughson.

Me: Gets invited to speak at the Oxford Union. Huge moment in my life. First impressions count



Also me: ‘wow’ pic.twitter.com/UUnVi73nJA — Max Fosh (@max_fosh) April 18, 2022

Interesting Facts About Max Fosh

He did his degree at Newcastle University.

Max Fosh YouTube account is known for his vlogs.

Despite the fact that his content had altered, by the end of the year, he had doubled his subscriber count. Because of the uniqueness of his content, a couple of his videos began to garner millions of views. Due to the shutdown and pandemic, he was unable to publish much content in Q2 2020.

Read More: