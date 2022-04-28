C.J. Miles is a professional basketball player from the United States who competes in the National Basketball Association, one of the top leagues in the world (NBA). Miles has played for clubs such as the Utah Jazz, Cleveland Cavaliers, Indiana Pacers, Memphis Grizzlies, Washington Wizards, and many more throughout his career.

CJ Miles’ Age, Height, Net Worth, Girlfriend, Dating, And More

Miles’ private life is equally worth witnessing as a proud parent, spouse, son, and brother. C.J., who comes from a sporting background, has always been the greatest player in his class.

Calvin, a 35-year-old man, is a father and a husband. According to astrological charts, he is a Pisces sun sign. And, based on what we’ve learned about them, they’re nice, generous, and creative people.Miles comes close to being the right fit for the role. In addition, the basketball player goes by the name Calvin Andre Miles Jr., this is the name he was given at birth.

Quick Facts About CJ Miles

J’s academic history is largely unknown. Skyline High School was where he finished his high school studies. Miles opted to attend the University of Texas after graduating from high school with honors. He later decided to forego his high school diploma and pursue a professional basketball career instead.

How Much Does CJ Miles Earn?

This player’s career achievements have paid off handsomely for him. His annual salary is estimated to be more than 3.7 million dollars.

CJ Miles Age And Early Life Explored

C.J. Miles was born on March 18, 1987, in Dallas, Texas, United States of America. Calvin Miles, Sr. and Lanis Miles were proud parents when he was born. C.J., along with his parents and three brothers, grew up and spent his youth in Dallas. He is the oldest of the three sons they have.

Miles has one brother, Cameron Miles, and two sisters, Ashlan Miles and Andrea Miles, among his siblings.Cameron works as an assistant coach for the women’s basketball team at the College of Charleston. As a current member of the Lamar University women’s basketball team, Ashlan works. Andrea, too, is a basketball player at Rogers State. Calvin Jr., who was born into an athletic household, has always had a strong passion for basketball.

CJ Miles’s net worth and professional career

CJ Miles’ net worth is believed to be $1.5 million. See the most up-to-date Miles Net Worth information below. Modeling and other sources of money are all available to her.

CJ Miles’ girlfriend, wife, and kids

His family is very close to him. Because he is focused on his job, C.J. Miles does not have any affairs or girlfriends.

Interesting Facts About CJ Miles

Miles has an Instagram account. It has one million followers (as of 2019).

He uses Instagram to share his movies and photos. You may follow him by clicking the link above.



On July 25, 2008, Miles signed a new contract with jazz. During the 2010–11 season, he was assigned to the Jazz’s sixth man role.

On July 6, 2019, Calvin was sent to the Washington Wizards for Dwight Howard. Miles had ligament surgery on his left wrist on December 4, 2019, which was unfortunate. He was announced to be returning to the Washington Wizards on January 12, 2020, following a complete recovery, but he was unfortunately dismissed by the organization.

