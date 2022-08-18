All About Morgan Freeman Net Worth, Age, Height, Mansions!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Morgan Freeman is an American actor whose depth of character, nuanced dry wit, and agility established him as one of the most distinguished artists of his era. With a nearly five-decade-long film career, Freeman, who is now 85, is one of Hollywood’s leading names.

In addition, Freeman was one of the few Afro-American performers who actively earned roles not created for Black actors during a distinguished career that featured countless outstanding performances on stage, screen, and television.

In the late 1980s and 1990s, he gained notoriety for his leading performances in films like “Driving Miss Daisy” and “Shawshank Redemption.” He received four other Oscar nominations and bagged the award for Best Supporting Actor in the 2004 film “Million Dollar Baby.”

Aside from his acting, Freeman’s voiceover work has become legendary, which includes his storytelling for the Academy Honors documentaries “The Long Way Home” and “March of the Penguins.”

Morgan Freeman Net Worth

Morgan Freeman is worth $280 million. The annual salary is $20 million. His acting career, promotions, and brand collaborations provide most of his income.

Freeman’s immense fortune can also be attributed to his distinct, gravelly voice, which he frequently chose for voiceover work.

He provided the narration for the films War of the Worlds and March of the Penguins in 2005. Furthermore, he is the host and narrator of the Discovery Channel physics program “Through the Wormhole.”

Morgan Freeman Early Life

Morgan Freeman, son of Mayme Edna and Morgan Porterfield Freeman, was born in Memphis, Tennessee, on June 1, 1937. He is the youngest of five siblings.

When he was six, his grandmother died, and he moved to Chicago to be with his mother, who had recently divorced his father. They eventually returned to Tennessee.

When Freeman was nine years old, he became very enthusiastic about acting and played the lead in a school play. In 1955, he earned a degree from Broad Street High School and got inducted into the US Air Force.

After serving in the military, he began taking acting classes at the Pasadena Playhouse as soon as he relocated to Los Angeles. Morgan was a Los Angeles City College transcript clerk struggling to stay afloat.

In the meantime, he frequently traveled about New York City and to San Francisco, where he performed as a dancer and a music theatre production member.

Date Of Birth 1 June 1937 Age 85 years Profession Actor, Director Height 6 ft 2 in(1.88m) Weight 79 kg Nationality American Net Worth $280 million

Morgan Freeman Career

He made his Broadway debut in a 1967 production of Hello Dolly! that was exclusively Black. He kept performing on stage throughout the 1970s and made an appearance as Easy Reader on The Electric Company, a children’s educational television program.

Freeman’s performances in the films Brubaker (1980) and Another World (1982-84), as well as several positive reviews for his early 1980s theatrical work, led to more challenging film roles.

Freeman’s career took off in the late 1980s and early 1990s when he played prominent roles in big-budget films. He played Fast Black in the 1987 film Street Smart, earning him an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor.

He rose to fame after landing the role of Red in The Shawshank Redemption in 1994.

Later in his career, Freeman emerged in many crime shows, which would include Se7en (1995), Kiss the Girls (1997), and Along Came a Spider (2001), both of which were centered on James Patterson novels, in addition to The Sum of All Fears (2002).

In addition, he was recognized with an Academy Award for a best supporting role for his work in Clint Eastwood’s Million Dollar Baby as a former boxer (2004).

He was chosen to play God in the blockbuster film Bruce Almighty in 2005. (and later, the sequel Evan Almighty.) In 2005, he appeared as the research and development guru Lucius Fox in Christopher Nolan’s Dark Night Trilogy’s Batman Begins.

The Dark Knight (2008) and The Dark Knight Rises saw Freeman again take on the latter role (2012). In 2013 and 2016, he featured prominently in Oblivion and Olympus Has Fallen, the second installment to Olympus Has Fallen.

Morgan Freeman Personal Life

The years 1967 to 1979 saw Freeman wed Jeanette Adair Bradshaw. Later, He wed Myrna Colley-Lee in 1984; their marriage culminated in a divorce in September 2010.

He’s the father of four children. Sadly, his first marriage’s stepdaughter was tragically murdered in New York City in 2015, who was 33 years old at the time.

In addition to founding the Grenada Relief Fund to assist Hurricane Ivan victims, Freeman was actively involved in relief efforts for Hurricane Katrina victims. Morgan also disclosed that in 2019, he transformed his 124-acre Mississippi ranch into a bee sanctuary.

