Marion Barber III, A Former Running Back For The Dallas Cowboys, Passed Away At The Age Of 38

On Wednesday, the body of former running back Marion Barber III, who was a star for the Dallas Cowboys, was discovered in his apartment.

His passing comes one week before his 39th birthday, which is on June 10; he was found dead on June 3.

It is not known what caused Barber’s passing; however, on Wednesday, Texas law enforcement officers responded to a call about a water leak coming from his apartment in order to conduct a welfare check there. The call led to the discovery that Barber had passed away.

After that, the police broke down the door and allegedly discovered Barber already dead inside. Together with the Collin County Medical Examiner’s Office, they are currently conducting an investigation into the death.

The Dallas Cowboys released the following statement in response to the untimely passing of Marion Barber III: ‘We are heartbroken by the tragic death of Marion Barber III.’

Marion was a traditional, no-nonsense football player who played every down with the determination to come out on top. He loved the game, and he had a lot of affection for both his coaches and his teammates.

During this trying time, our thoughts and prayers are with Marion’s family and friends. Our hearts go out to you.

The Chicago Bears also sent its condolences to his family, and the NFL tweeted Wednesday night: ‘We extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones.’

Barber was born into a family that was passionate about the game of football, as both his father, Marion Jr., and his brother, Dominique, had NFL careers. Thomas, who was a year younger than he, also participated in athletics for the University of Minnesota.

It would appear that he did not have a spouse or any children.

Before joining the Cowboys as a fourth-round pick in the 2005 – 2006 season, he began his football career as a running back for the University of Minnesota. He later moved on to play for the Cowboys.

Between the years 2005 and 2011, Barber was a member of the Dallas Cowboys for six of his seven seasons in the National Football League (NFL). He also spent one year with the Chicago Bears.

Before the start of the 2012 season, he announced his retirement.

Barber amassed a total of 4,780 rushing yards and 53 rushing touchdowns over the course of his professional career. Because of the manner in which he ran, he was sometimes referred to as “Marion the Barbarian.”