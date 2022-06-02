Mama June Surprises Fans By Marrying Justin Stroud In Secret!!

The Here Comes Honey Boo Boo alum, forty-two, wed the car mechanic on March 23 at a courthouse in Georgia after much less than twelve months of dating. The couple previously sparked months of engagement rumors after being seen purchasing rings in Alabama.

Mama June Confirms ‘Spur Of The Moment’ Marriage

Shannon mentioned her now-husband for the first time in October 2021, when she posted an Instagram video of a tattoo he’d acquired. She didn’t point out Stroud with the aid of her name, but she thanked the tattoo artist for giving her a new look with his ink.

Stroud has been a calming effect on her lifestyle after years of ups and downs, the prior TLC person told us earlier this month. She explained, the man I’ve been with in a minute is just starting to put the damaged parts below back together.

Shannon additionally stated that she’s happier than she’s been in a prolonged time. She actually has ultimately determined who June Shannon is after forty-two years, she said Us. She didn’t without a doubt recognize who she was. She became simply going about my lifestyle, similar to a whole lot of us surely do, and simply managing whatever.

The Masked Singer alum was previously in a relationship with Geno Doak, whom she briefly dated in 2015 before rekindling their romance the following year. Throughout season one of Mama June: From Not to Hot, which began in February 2017, Shannon attracted fans to her ex, 45.

At one point, the previous couple prepared to tie the knot. In June 2018, the reality star revealed, Geno makes me think of things I’ve never thought about before. The following year, however, the pair were arrested and later charged with prison drug possession. The twosome went to rehab collectively in 2020; however, in August 2021, Shannon showed that they’d hurt up.

To know wherein Geno is, he’s been given an Instagram, the WE television celebrity stated in an Instagram Live at the time. If one needs to recognise where he’s at, that’s his business. During the years running up to their arrest, the Georgia native anticipated to spend $1.5 million on drugs.

In March 2021, she told us that she recognizes the sector may be taken aback because you didn’t recognize it. She began by working in the press. She had enough of living the life. She began to do stuff like that, such as a season and other similar things.

Now that she’s sober, the Toddlers & Tiaras alum is back on her dating game along with her daughters. Alana Honey Boo Boo Thompson, 16, has an ex-boyfriend, Mike Thompson; Lauryn Pumpkin Shannon, 22, & Jessica, 25, have an ex-boyfriend, Michael Anthony Ford; and Anna, 27, has an ex-boyfriend, David Dunn.

Mama June told Us ahead of time that it’s always a work in progress, and that her girls are aware that she’s been clean for almost three years. Regardless, she gets where they are. She was irritated to begin with, but now that she is in recovery, she can understand why they did what they did. They saw each other and talked. They recognise that after they want me. The Sun became the first to interrupt the information of Mama June’s engagement to Stroud.

Read More: