Entertainment

Mariah Carey Shares Stunning ,No Eye Makeup Selfie After Couture Fashion Show!!

After a busy weekend of fashion events in Italy, Mariah Carey showed off her bare skin. View the image here!

On July 12, Mariah Carey posted a selfie to Instagram without any makeup on, showcasing her natural beauty. After a busy weekend in Italy that included appearances at a Dolce & Gabbana party and the Alta Moda show in Sicily, the 52-year-old pop icon looked relaxed in a purple leopard-print button-down pyjama top. She captioned her image with the phrase “A tranquil moment” and a butterfly and purple heart emoji.

Mariah Carey Shares Rare, No Eye Makeup Selfie 

Kris Jenner, 66, shared a snapshot of Mariah and them from the Dolce & Gabbana party on her Instagram page. I and Mariah… Go back with pacifiers like babies,” she wrote as the description for the picture. Under a black striped robe that was left slightly open so the bra could be seen, Mariah looked stunning in a D&G bralette. She accessorised with a diamond tiara, matching necklace, and black high heels to complete the ensemble. Kris wore a flowing, layered white gown with lace and ruffle details to represent the high-end Italian brand.

Mariah Carey Shares Rare, No Eye Makeup Selfie 

Mariah Carey also wore D&G to the Alta Moda presentation. It was a stunning, fitting dress that appeared to be pieced together with squares of elaborate fabric. She paired her lovely headband with her loose, curly hair. Monroe and Moroccan, Mariah’s twins, age 11, who she has with her ex-boyfriend Nick Cannon, were present, according to Page Six.

The “Without You” singer made a miniature runway for her children to walk on, which she showcased on TikTok and also shared to Instagram. This allowed her children to experience the high-fashion runway atmosphere. The ridiculous movie, which included cheering spectators, costume changes, flashing lights, and everything else one could expect to see at a real-life catwalk, had the kids totally engrossed. The same elaborate pattern that her mother wore to the Alta Moda show was incorporated in a band under her chest and on the dress’s straps, and Monroe looked adorable as she strutted her thing in it. Moroccan then emerged wearing a silk ensemble that had blue slacks and a white shirt.

Monroe and Moroccan then made an appearance wearing identical red dresses, but their need for attention caused them to jokingly fight on stage. Security guards were able to break up the fictitious altercation after Mariah appeared to intervene dramatically. No children were hurt in the filming of this video, Mariah captioned the video, which made her fans chuckle. If they can get along, Mariah’s twins might perhaps walk the real catwalk one day!

