Maitreyi Ramakrishnan Net Worth, Age, Career, Personal Life!

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan came into this world on December 30, 2001, in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. She’s a Capricorn and eighteen years old now.

She was born and raised there, making her a legal citizen. Even Maitreyi’s ancestry can be traced back to Sri Lanka, where her family is originally from.

However, she insists on being known as a “Canadian Tamil.” The Canadian city of Mississauga is where Ramakrishnan spent his childhood.

Kiruthiha Kulendiren is her mother, while Ram Selvarajah is her father. Her father is an IT professional, and her mother is in marketing.

Her sibling also goes by the name of Vishwa Ramakrishnan. Originally from Sri Lanka, hers is a Tamil Hindu family. Due to the violence in Sri Lanka, her relatives were forced to leave and make a new life in Canada.

Similarly, Maitreyi has spoken about how the war’s impact on civilian Tamils in Sri Lanka has made her feel more at home in Canada than in her own country.

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan Net Worth

The sum of around $500,000 represents Maitreyi Ramakrishnan’s wealth. She was paid a compensation of $20,000 for each episode of the Never Have I Ever Netflix series in which she starred.

Having turned twenty that year, Maitreyi began her professional career in 2020. Therefore, she has worked for two years and is compensated for her roles in films and television shows.

When Ramakrishnan joined Never Have I Ever to portray Devi Vishwakumar, she was paid $21,000 for each episode. Her worth is estimated at $500,000 at the very least.

With this success, the show’s producers increased her salary for season two to $26,250 for each episode with a $100,000 incentive.

Ramakrishnan is negotiating with Netflix on her own to boost the payment for her third episode. Since there were 20 episodes of the show, the actress has made about $500,000 in salary and bonuses.

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan Early Life

In the Greater Mississauga area of Ontario, Ramakrishnan had his early education. She was born in Canada to parents of Tamil descent who had fled the civil conflict in Sri Lanka.

Her parents were refugees. She attended Trelawny Public School and Meadowvale Secondary School in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada.

She graduated from both schools. Her initial choice of school, York University in Toronto, which offers a theater degree, was the one to which she applied and was admitted. Her only sister is a girl named Vishwa Ramakrishnan.

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan Career

During her senior year of high school, Ramakrishnan decided to pursue a career in acting. Less than a year later, she landed a part in the Netflix teen comedy series Never Have I Ever.

She delayed beginning York University’s theater major on many occasions. Both events followed her choice to change her major to human rights on Netflix and her subsequent casting in the show.

Producer Mindy Kaling wanted a young lady who could portray an Indian American character on the program. She filmed herself with her mom’s old camera to meet the requirement and sent in the resulting audition tape.

Ramakrishnan was invited to a screening, which he passed with flying colors in Los Angeles. She was just 17 years old when she won the part of Devi Vishwakumar, beating out 15,000 other hopefuls. She was also able to follow her dream of becoming an actress.

In April of that year, the first episode of the pilot season of Never Has I Ever aired. Season 2 was Ramakrishnan’s first starring role in a television series, yet she more than held her thanks to her impressive performance.

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan Personal Life/Relationships

2019 marked the beginning of Ramakrishnan’s professional career. When she tried to be a part of the cast of Never Have I Ever, she was just a year away from finishing her education.

She was the sole person out of the 15,000 people that applied for the role of Devi Vishwakumar, and they were lucky enough to find her.

Within Never Have I Ever, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan had no previous experience in the acting industry.

Despite this, she tried out for the part since a friend encouraged her. The actress had a strong performance, which resulted in her being named by Time magazine as one of the year’s Breakout Actors on their list of the most influential and emerging talents.

She was nominated for three awards for her performance, the most prestigious of which was the 2021 Independent Spirit Award for Best Female Performance in a New Scripted Series—nominated for the Cogeco Fund Audience Choice Award at the 2021 Canadian Screen Awards (CSA). A nomination for “Best Kiss” at the MTV Movie & TV Awards in 2021.

