All About Dolly Parton Net Worth, Age, Bio, Early Life!

Dolly Parton is an American singer, songwriter, actress, writer, businesswoman, and giver.

Dolly Rebecca Parton was born in 1946 as the fourth of twelve children in Sevier County, Tennessee. Her father was a tobacco-growing farmer.

Dolly Parton Net Worth, Career, Personal Life!

She would later say that her family was very poor, and she remembers hearing that her father gave a bag of oatmeal to the doctor who helped deliver her.

Her life was always centered around music, and many of her first performances were in churches. By the time she was 9, Parton was already on The Cas Walker Show, and a small Louisiana label called Goldband Records later signed her.

Dolly moved to Nashville the day following her 1964 high school graduation. She quickly became successful as a songwriter. She wrote several hit singles with her uncle, whose name was Bill Owens.

Dolly Parton Net Worth

Dolly Parton has a $650 million fortune. Dolly Parton has been making country music hits for more than 40 years. She has made 41 country albums that were in the top ten, and 25 of them were number one singles.

Most people know her for the songs “9 to 5” and “I Will Always Love You,” which Whitney Houston sang in the movie The Bodyguard. As a solo artist, she has sold more than 100 million albums during her career.

That doesn’t count the tens of millions or even hundreds of millions of albums that other artists have sold with her songs on them.

Dolly has spent a lot of her money in her home state of Tennessee through charitable giving and business.

Her theme park, Dollywood, gets 3 million visitors a year and is the 24th most-visited theme park in the US.

She had donated or raised hundreds of millions of dollars for numerous charitable organizations.

Dolly Parton Success

Dolly signed with Monument Records in 1965, at the age of 19. At first, she was advertised as a bubblegum pop singer. Her first pop songs didn’t do well.

Dolly’s pop dreams were put on hold when one of her country songs hit #6 on the country charts when performed by another artist, Bill Phillips, with Dolly singing harmony.

“Dumb Blonde,” Dolly’s first single as a country artist, got to #24 on the country chart. The funny thing is that she didn’t write this song. It’s one of the few songs that Dolly didn’t write herself during this time. “Something Fishy,” her second single, got to #17.

These two songs were on Dolly’s first studio album, “Hello, I’m Dolly,” which came out in 1967. On the album, she also sang her own versions of songs she had written that other artists had made famous. The highest the album got on the Billboard Hot Country Albums chart was number 11.

Dolly Parton Pop Stardom And Career

Dolly kept having country hits on the charts from 1974 to 1980, and eight of her singles reached #1. Between 1976 and 1977, she had her own variety show. “New Harvest… First Gathering,” an album she made herself in 1977, had pop songs and production. On the album, she sang “My Girl” and “Higher and Higher,” which are both R&B classics.

Dolly was in the 1980 movie “9 to 5,” which also starred Jane Fonda and Lilly Tomlin. She wrote and sang the movie’s title song as well. Dolly was nominated for an Academy Award and four Grammys for her song “9 to 5.” She won Best Country Song and Best Country Vocal Performance at the Grammys.

“The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas” (1982), “Rhinestone” (1984), “Steel Magnolias” (1989), and “Joyful Noise” (2012) are also good Dolly films.

Must Read:- Maitreyi Ramakrishnan Net Worth, Age, Career, Personal Life!

Dolly Parton Personal Life

Dolly married Carl Thomas Dean in 1966. Dean avoids attention. He spent a lot of his life in Nashville running a business that put asphalt on roads. He rarely goes to public events with his wife. Parton says that Carl has only seen her perform ONCE in public.

Parton and Dean helped raise some of Parton’s younger siblings. Even though Parton doesn’t have any children of her own, she is involved in the lives of her nieces and nephews and is Miley Cyrus’ godmother.

Read More:- Heather Graham Biography, Age, Height, Career, Relationships!