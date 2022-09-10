Christopher Whitelaw Pine is an American actor from a family of Hollywood actors and associates. However, he achieved all the fame and success in his life without help from his background.

Chris Pine Net Worth, Career, Awards, Mansions, Automobiles!

He began his acting career in 2003 with a small role in ER and rose to prominence in 2009. The grandson of famous actress Anne Gwynne has a lot of narratives to narrate. To know all about him, keep scrolling.

Chris Pine Net Worth

As of 2022, Chris Pine has collected more than $35 million net worth. His acting career and big studios’ films have earned him this fortune.

It is assumed that he charges around 5 to 10 million dollars for each film. His yearly income is more than $4 million, and he earns around $0.5 million per month. He is also in the real estate business like many other actors earning him additional income.

His net worth has doubled from 2017 as in the year he had $20 million of net worth. In 2018 his net worth was $24 million, $28 million in 2019, $32 million in 2020, and $34 million in 2021. This depicts that his wealth will only increase in the future.

As per the news, he will continue to work in Hollywood, which would contribute to his fortune, and he seems to be growing his fortune, by spending less and working on several projects simultaneously.

Chris Pine Early Life

Christopher Pine was born on August 26 in 1980. He spent his childhood in Los Angeles, where he was born to Robert Pine and Gwynne Gilford. Both his parents were a part of Hollywood. His mother became a psychotherapist later.

His maternal grandmother was a famous actress, especially famous for her horror movie, Anne Gwynne, and his maternal grandfather was elected president of the Hollywood Bar Association.

Chris completed his schooling at Oakwood School and graduated from the University of California, Berkeley with a degree in English in 2002.

After graduation, he attended the Williamstown Theater Festival and studied at the American Conservatory Theater in San Francisco.

Date Of Birth 26 August 1980 Age 42 years Profession Actor Height 6 ft (1.83 m) Weight 78 kg Nationality American Net Worth $35 million

Chris Pine Career

The Wonder Woman actor never had any interest in acting but his destiny took its turn and made him a famous actor. He began acting in 2003 by appearing in the episodes of ER, The Guardian, and CSI: Miami. In 2004, he performed in the short film Why Germany?, and in The Princess Diaries 2. These are his first films.

In 2206, he worked on various projects in the series Six feet Under, Confession, and The Bulls- a short film.

Pine was working but he received real fame in 2009 when he performed in Star Trek. His role as James T. Kirk made him recognizable all over the world.

Then he began working furiously and did many big projects.

He was cast as Will Colson in Unstoppable in 2010, Cinderella’s Prince in Into the Woods, Jack Ryan in Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit in 2014, Toby Howard in Hell or High Water in 2016, Bernie Webber in The Finest Hours (2016).

He also played some other characters such as Steve Trevor in Wonder Woman in 2017 and Wonder Woman 1984 in 2020. And also worked in A Wrinkle in Time, Outlaw King in 2018, and The Contractor in 2022.

In the future, Chris will make his directorial debut with his film Poolman.

Chris Pine Personal Life

Height & Weight

Chris Pine is 1.8 m (6’0”) tall with 79 kg of weight.

Partner

Recently, Chris Pine broke up with his long-term girlfriend British actress Annabelle Wallis in March 2022. The couple got together in 2018. Pine has also dated Beau Garrett, Olivia Munn, and model Dominique Piek in the past, but currently, he is single.

Chris Pine Awards

Throughout his successful career, Peene has won many awards. The very first award he won was for Star Trek in 2010- a DFCS Award for Best Acting Ensemble.

In 2013, he received the Male Star of the Year CinemaCon Award. And in 2016, he won International Man of the Year in the GQ Men of the Year Awards.

He received the Special Achievement Award for his film- Into the Woods in 2015.

Chris also earned Teen Choice Award in 2017 for his performance in Wonder Woman.

Chris Pine Mansions

Chris Pine owns a big house of 2,200 square feet in Los Angeles worth more than $3 million. He purchased that house for $3.1 million, but the value of the property is increasing as it has a wine cellar, swimming pool, and spa.

Must Read:- Harry Styles Net Worth, Bio, Age, Career, Relationships!

Chris Pine Automobiles

Chris Pine has an impressive collection including a 1966 Porsche 912 Coupe worth $47,058 and a 1952 Porsche 356 for $157,448. He purchased a 1952 Porsche 356 for $157,448 and a Porsche 911 Carrera S for $120,000. One of his favorite cars from his collection is the 2010 E90 M3 GTS purchased for $190,000.

Read More:- King Charles III Net Worth, Age, Early Life, Family, Career, Bio!