Country Star Luke Bell Found Died At Age 32!

Luke Bell, a country musician who wrote songs such as “Where Ya Been?” and “The Bullfighter,” has died after going missing in Tucson, Arizona, the Times reports. He was 32 years old.

The country music blog Saving Country Music was the first to report Bell’s death. Another musician and friend, Matt Kinman, also confirmed the news. Bell’s body was found Monday, nine days after he was reported missing on Aug. 20.

The Times reached out to Tucson police and Bell for comment, but neither immediately responded.

When the Times tried to get more information about Bell’s death Tuesday, a representative of the Pima County Medical Examiner and Coroner declined.

Saving Country Music reports that Kinman and Bell, who both suffered from bipolar disorder, worked together recently on shows and live streams. When Kinman went to get something to eat in Tucson, Bell ran away.

“We came to Arizona to work and make music, but he just took off,” he said. “He was in the back of the truck,” the man said. “I went in to get something to eat. When I came back out, he had gotten out of the truck and disappeared.

Luke Bell was born on Jan. 27, 1990. He was born in Cody, Wyoming. He started his career as a musician in Austin, Texas, where he had many gigs. Because of his music, he went to both New Orleans and Nashville.

In 2016, he released a 10-song album titled “self-titled”. That same year, he played at the Stagecoach Country Music Festival in Indio, California. He told the Times about his beginnings in music and how he makes music.

“I used to listen to John Prine,” he said. “Then I moved to Austin for a few years and got involved with the Texas Tornadoes and that scene.” After that, I went to New Orleans. I only spent about six months there. I lived in the Lower Ninth Ward in a trailer that was getting old and smelled like bleach. “It was tough.”

Bell said he was “kind of shy” and was “just trying to make my songs better and better.” In 2021, he released his last song, an acoustic cover of “Jealous Guy” by John Lennon.

“Both the man and his music were unforgettable,” he said. “Out there on the lost highway, he was a true wandering troubadour,” the band Mike and the Moonpies wrote on Facebook Monday. “Do yourselves a favor and play some Luke Bell songs tonight to honor him. “Rest in peace buddy.”

Jamie Wyatt, a country musician, thought Bell’s voice was “pure gold.”

“I wasn’t as close to him as many people who are grieving now, but we loved each other’s music and talked whenever we saw each other and met in Nashville,” she wrote Tuesday. “He would call from time to time and we would talk about life. I will never forget the things we talked about. I’m sorry for his family.”

