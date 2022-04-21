After Some Of Their Most Violent Arguments, Johnny Depp Claims Amber Heard Threatened To Kill Herself.

While they were having violent arguments, Johnny Depp has claimed that Amber Heard threatened to kill herself “on numerous occasions”.

According to the actor, “Ms. Heard has expressed suicidal thoughts on a few occasions, so that’s a factor,” as he said in court Wednesday in his ongoing defamation suit against his ex-wife.

Depp, 58, again claimed that Heard, 35, would stop him when he tried to leave and tell him she would “die” if he did not return immediately.

“She often stopped me at the lift with security personnel when I was trying to leave, crying and screaming, you know, ‘I can’t live without you. ‘I’m going to die’. “But you were forced to leave,” he claimed.

Even in the early hours of the morning, Depp claimed that Heard would follow him home if he managed to “escape”.

Then, five minutes later. She’d arrive in her nightgown and stand screaming in the car park in front of my house, and I’d take her home. Heavens, it would be 4am or 3am if I screamed,” said the man who claimed it was 3am. He described the situation as “ridiculous”, “out of control” and “out of control”.

Although Heard claimed that Depp had physically abused her, Depp categorically denied his accusations.

Heard kept a stoic face at Depp’s second day of court on Wednesday. She has yet to speak out about the latest accusations against her in court.

It has already been reported that Depp is suing Heard in the state of Virginia for defamation and seeking $50 million in damages for an opinion piece she wrote in 2018 for the Washington Post about surviving domestic violence.

Although Depp’s name was not mentioned in the article, the actor, who was married to Heard from 2015 to 2017, claims his ex-wife fabricated accusations of abuse in order to get a hefty divorce settlement, which negatively impacted her career.

On Tuesday, the actor said he never hit Heard and filed a complaint against her to “clear his name”.

“The truth is my first goal. One day you’re Cinderella and the next you’re Quasimodo in exactly zero point six seconds. “I don’t deserve this, and neither do my children,” he explained forcefully. “I have never even remotely hit Mrs Heard, and I have never hit a woman in my life,” the author added.

Numerous photos allegedly taken during Depp and Heard’s marriage show the couple with various injuries, and they have been submitted to a judge for review and evaluation.

Heard, who filed for divorce from Depp in May 2016 after less than two years of marriage, has repeatedly claimed that the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor physically abused her and that he was a drug-addicted lunatic who threatened her life. Depp has denied the accusations. Depp has categorically denied all of these accusations.

The six-week trial, which began last week and will last until the end of the year, is still in its early stages. A number of celebrities, including Paul Bettany, James Franco and Elon Musk, are expected to testify.