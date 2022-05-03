Lizzo may be a self-proclaimed queen of self-love, but she also has room in her heart for a lover! The diva can now add a happy relationship to her recent list of wins, which includes releasing her new album, Special, on July 15, hosting and acting as a musical guest on Saturday Night Live, and launching her size-inclusive shapewear company.

Is There A Relationship Between Lizzo And Someone?

Historically, the pop diva has kept a low profile when it comes to her love life, and she’s continued to do so with her most recent partner. But here’s all we know about Lizzo’s new beau, including all the rumors about who he is.

The singer acknowledged that she is in a relationship during a recent interview on Andy Cohen’s SiriusXM program. Lizzo and her partner were also photographed in October 2021 at Crustacean Beverly Hills and in March 2022 in Malibu, but she has remained tight-lipped about his identity. When asked if dating in the spotlight was tough, Lizzo boldly replied, “No, not at all if you get the right person.” “She also revealed to Cohen that her partner was present to support her on the April 16 airing of Saturday Night Live.

Is Lizzo married or has she never been married?

The Detroit native was never engaged or married, the only time she came near was only in my “Truth Hurts” video for the song, as she famously married herself.

Lizzo has spoken about the need to have her own space in a relationship, yet she has never publicly stated her feelings about marriage. Many people, I believe, have a strong desire to be in love and be in partnerships. I crave it now and then, but I’m not in desperate need of it. “

Lizzo has a boyfriend, but who is he?

Lizzo’s mystery man’s identity is unknown, and the couple appears to be determined to keep it hidden. In the limited paparazzi images available, his face is usually hidden. However, photos of the couple in Malibu published in March 2022 revealed that he has a beard and braids, and his outfit suggests that he may be affiliated with UCLA.

Lizzo had many past relationships

Lizzo has never named any of her previous partners, but she has attributed their inspiration to some of her biggest hits. She mentions an anonymous Gemini connection in her song “Soulmate,” though she later told Rolling Stone that relation impacted “practically every song” in her album Because I Love You. Although the relationship ended because of her desire for independence, she was grateful for the experience.

“I’m never depressed because I’ve made excellent use of my pain.” There’s nothing you can do about it. “Skinny boys like me,” she explained. “I’m a little man,” he said, according to my memory. “I’m looking for a young lady. ” She was able to focus on the body positivity and self-acceptance she is currently recognized for after leaving that relationship.

Read More: