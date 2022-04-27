Danielle Trotta’s capacity as a Sirius XM reporter covers the sport of automobile racing in the United States. Since joining Fox Sports in July 2010, he has covered NASCAR and the National Football League, among other sports. The following year, she joined the cast of Boston Sports Tonight, which airs on NBC Sports Boston.

Who Is Danielle Trotta? Biography, Age, Wife, Net Worth, Family, And More

Danielle is a journalist from the United States who works for Sirius XM, a radio channel specializing in auto racing. Since its inception, she has been a regular cast member of Boston Sports Tonight on NBC Sports Boston. You’ve arrived at the right place for those interested in knowing more about Danielle Trotta’s personal history and professional achievements. This biography is a must-read for everyone.

Quick Facts About Danielle Trotta

Danielle Trotta is her actual name, and she lives in California. Danielle is her given name. An American journalist based in the United States Status of the marriage: married Robby Benton’s wife goes by the name of Robby Benton. accurate height is 5′ 8″, which is listed here (approx) 60 kg is the maximum weight (approx) Eye Color: Dark Brown Hair Color: Blonde Nationality: United States of America

Danielle Trotta Biography, Age, and Achievements

Danielle Trotta was born in Westchester County, New York, in the United States of America. She co-hosted the Fox Sports 1 pre-race shows for the Xfinity Series, NASCAR Race Hub, and NASCAR RaceDay, as well as NASCAR RaceDay. When Trotta finished his studies at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, he worked for WBTV, a local television station in Charlotte, North Carolina.

She began covering the NFL and NASCAR for Fox Sports in July 2010, and she has been there ever since. Danielle Trotta is featured in the following media: Wikimedia Commons.

Danielle Trotta Career & Early Life

Danielle Elizabeth Tobin was born in the county of Westchester in the state of New York, in the United States. She is the sole child of Phyllis and Dan, except for Andrea Trotta, and she has one younger sister. Danielle Trotta served as a host and presenter for Carmel High School’s 24-hour local channel from 1995 to 1999 while she was still a student at the school.

Trotta was accepted into the program after attending four different universities on the East Coast before enrolling in the University of North Carolina at Charlotte to earn a degree in mass journalism. WBTV employed Trotta in 2005, and she remained there till she joined Fox Sports as a correspondent in 2010.

A mentor in the form of Steve Byrnes, a fellow Fox Sports staffer, was assigned to her. NBC Universal, the network’s parent company, has terminated the contracts of several NBC Sports Boston on-air personalities, including Danielle Trotta, who worked for the station.

Ethnicity, Parents, and Siblings of Danielle Trotta

Danielle Trotta is of white ethnicity, and she identifies as such. She is the daughter of Phyllis Trotta and Dan Trotta

Salary, Net Worth: Danielle Trotta

Trotta has worked as a journalist for ten years, during which time he has earned a considerable salary from major corporations such as Fox Sports and Sirius XM. It is estimated that Danielle Trotta’s net worth is somewhere in the neighborhood of $2 million, even though her salary has never been made publicly available.

Danielle Trotta Husband, Relationship, Affair

Danielle Trotta is reportedly married, according to reports. Her husband’s name is Robby Benton.

Interesting Facts About Danielle Trotta

She was born on March 13, 1981, in the county of Westchester, in the state of New York (now part of New York State).

She is a motor racing correspondent for Sirius XM Radio, based in the United States.

In July 2010, Fox Sports recruited her as a NASCAR and NFL reporter for the network.

Big thanks ⁦@NASCARONFOX⁩ for having me today. Nascar fans you’ll love My Dream Car. Restoring classic cars to unknowing family members across the country. Premieres Monday 9pmET ⁦@FoxBusiness⁩ #MDC pic.twitter.com/4n5VOMzy33 — Danielle Trotta (@DanielleTrotta) April 24, 2022

Read More: