Limelight And Boies Schiller Entertainment’s ‘Providence,’ Starring Lily James, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, And Himesh Patel!!

Limelight and Boies Schiller Entertainment have announced that Lily James, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Himesh Patel will be in Providence’s upcoming murder mystery comedy. According to Deadline, the people of an island hamlet must deal with a horrifying murder and the discovery of a million dollars due to a series of increasingly awful events.

‘Providence’ Starring Lily James, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, And Himesh Patel

It will be entirely financed and produced by Limelight Entertainment and BSE, in collaboration with Shannon Houchins’ Hideout Pictures and Potsy Ponciroli, who will direct the picture. Michael Vukadinovich wrote the script for this production.

Having completed her Hulu series, Pam & Tommy, the actress portrays Pamela Anderson; Lily James has begun working on an unspecified new project.

Among the most recent projects for the two-time Emmy winner is Mr. Corman on Apple TV and Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber on Showtime. His future projects include the Rian Johnson-directed Peacock series Poker Face and the role of Jiminy Cricket in the Pinocchio live-action adaptations.

On the other hand, Himesh Patel rose to international prominence as the lead in the musical comedy Yesterday, released in 2008. He has also been in the television shows Station Eleven and EastEnders and the movie “ Don’t Look Up and Tenet.

