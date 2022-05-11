Where Are Downton Abbey Stars Now? Is Downton Abbey Leaving Netflix?

Downton Abbey drew millions of viewers throughout its six seasons, and admirers are still binge-watching the drama long after its conclusion. Several awards were bestowed upon the miniseries due to its excellent cast, including actors such as Hugh Bonneville and Maggie Smith.

Where Are Downton Abbey Stars Now?

In addition to being a big success on the small screen, Downton Abbey was also converted into a movie, which was also a huge hit. A feature-length film spin-off of the hit television series has brought back many of the original cast members for the first time since the show’s popularity soared.

Lily James

Lily James’ debut role as Lady Rose MacClare paved the way for her subsequent roles in films such as Mamma Mia!

Maggie Smith

After seeing Maggie Smith in Harry Potter as Professor Minerva McGonagall, we discovered how well-known she was before her role as Violet Crawley, the Dowager Countess of Grantham, notorious for having a caustic tongue.

Hugh Bonneville

Hugh Bonneville had already established himself as a well-known actor thanks to his performances in films such as Notting Hill when he took on the role of Robert Crawley. In the years after his portrayal as the Earl of Grantham, Bonneville has participated in several other films, including Paddington and Sofia the First. He acts as the narrator for the main character.

Laura Carmichael

Laura Carmichael got her big break thanks to Lady Edith Crawley, and we’ve since seen her in films like The Spanish Princess and The Secrets She Keeps and television shows like The Secrets She Keeps.

Jim Carter

After 52 episodes as Charles Carson, we heard Jim Carter voice Crogman in Transformers: The Last Knight and saw him on the television show Knight fall after he finished his 52 episodes as Charles Carson.

Brendan Coyle

Brendan Coyle has been in several films, including Me Before You and Mary Queen of Scots and the cinematic adaptation of the series released last year.

Michelle Dockery

Since her initial depiction as Lady Mary Crawley in Godless, Michelle Dockery’s first significant role is the Apple+ TV series Defending Jacob, which premiered this year on Apple+.

Phyllis Logan

After her tenure as Mrs. Hughes ended, Phyllis Logan resumed her acting career, appearing in sitcoms such as Girlfriends and The Good Karma Hospital, among other projects.

Sophie McShera

It was Sophie McShera’s follow-up to her tenure as Downton Abbey’s Lady Mary in the musical comedy Galavant, which was only on the air for a brief period but was a lovely work.

Downton Abbey Is Leaving Netflix Very Soon

The Emmy-winning series Downton Abbey is expected to do well on Netflix in the coming weeks, which is terrible news for nobility and ladies worldwide. For those who don’t already know, Downton Abbey will be leaving Netflix on May 31st. That brings Netflix’s run with Downton Abbey to an end, as the show was last available on the streaming service back in 2013.

Given Netflix’s ongoing efforts to minimize costs, it makes sense for the streaming service to allow the streaming rights to popular television shows to lapse because these shows are freely accessible through a range of various streaming services.

The Gilded Age, a period drama set in 1880s New York City that has a striking resemblance to Downton Abbey in many aspects, is now available to stream on HBO Max. Netflix will be losing material in May, except Downton Abbey.

