Jennifer Lopez Goes To Lunch With Daughter Emme On Mother’s Day!!

J. Lo had a wonderful Mother’s Day with her daughter Emme and her sister Leslie Lopez at a Malibu restaurant. On Mother’s Day, Jennifer Lopez, 52, spent time with her daughter Emme, 14. On Sunday, May 8, the multi-talented diva was photographed entering Malibu’s Soho House with her daughter and a friend. Leslie Lopez, J.

Jennifer Lopez Celebrates Mother’s Day with Emme

Lo’s older sister, joined the group for dinner. Because Emme’s 14-year-old twin brother Max could not join her for lunch, J. Lo’s Mother’s Day meal was a girls-only affair.

The “Let’s Get Loud” singer wore a cream sweater that she knotted around her waist and a white dress that she accessorized with dangly earrings. Gold sunglasses and a white handbag completed J. Lo’s ensemble, which she accessorized with.

A white button-down shirt and orange leggings accented Emme’s light brown vest as she followed her famous mother down the street. Her brown loafers completed the look. The adolescent had a pair of round glasses with her trademark curly dark brown hair. Marc Anthony, 53, is the father of Emme and Max, and he was married to J. Lo from 2004 to 2011.

For Mother’s Day this year, J. Lo didn’t post any images of her children on Instagram. Ben Affleck proposed to the Hustlers actress by uploading a video of the two of them sitting courtside at an NBA game in 2003 when they were first dating. In the heartwarming video, which J. Lo captioned, “Happy Mother’s Day to all the mommies out there!” the duo wished their respective mothers, Guadalupe Rodriguez and Christo per Anne Boldt, a joyous Mother’s Day.

A year after they met while working on the movie Gigli, “Bennifer” announced their engagement. However, before exchanging wedding vows, the pair called it quits in 2004. Both Jennifer Lopez and Ben Garner went on to have successful marriages and families. Jennifer Garner married Marc Anthony and subsequently became engaged to Alex Rodriguez.

Ben and J. Lo’s romance was reignited in April of 2021 after all the other affairs failed. The power couple got engaged a second time exactly a year later. The pair is busy preparing for their weddings and looking for the ideal place to call home.

Soho House in Malibu hosted a Mother’s Day brunch for Jennifer Lopez. Star and her daughter Emme Muniz arrived at the celebrity hotspot in a Bentley convertible. Announcing Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez as Hollywood’s hottest couple, the speaker read a letter from the couple to their mothers.

Lopez had eaten lunch at the same spot just a few days earlier on Cinco de Mayo. A long white cardigan with feathers, pink suede boots, and large round spectacles was all part of the star’s retro-inspired look on the streets. Ben Affleck’s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, and their children were also recently photographed hanging out with Lopez, as reported by HOLA! The USA.

Beyoncé Knowles also turned to social media to post a video of herself and her fiancé Ben Affleck together in the past. NBA games appear to be a favorite pastime for both of these clips.

