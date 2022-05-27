Liam Payne Is Angry About Cheating Allegations Following Maya Henry’s Split: ‘It’s Not Fair.’

Just one month before Maya Henry began calling attention to images of Liam Payne hugging Instagram beauty Aliana Mawla on the internet, the couple called off their engagement. In an exclusive interview, an old friend of Liam’s has told Hollywood Life that the former member of One Direction is being unfairly labeled as a cheater because he and his ex-girlfriend broke up a long time ago.

Liam Payne Upset About Maya Henry’s Cheating Allegations:

Because he is a sensitive person, this is understandably upsetting to him; yet, he is confident that the people in his life are aware of the truth and possesses a heart of unadulterated gold. Even though he has not made any public statements on the end of his relationship with Maya, 21, on May 24 at Heathrow Airport in London, Liam, 28 years old, was seen walking hand in hand with Aliana, who is 24 years old.

The plus-size model, which can be seen in the music video for “Familiar,” the collaboration between Liam and J Balvin, released in 2018, flaunted her curves by donning a white crop top that exposed her stomach. The hot and heavy couple “struggled to keep their hands off each other” while they waited for their baggage to be delivered.

Given that Liam’s ex-fiancée previously admitted that it was “hard” to know that he was moving on with Aliana, it is likely that she will be infuriated by the fact that he and Aliana are going to London together.

Fans who were quick enough to capture a screenshot of the message Maya sent expressing her anguish over Liam and Aliana cuddling up have since removed it from their copies of the message. “I am indebted to you for all of your support; nevertheless, I would ask that you refrain from sending me any more pictures that show my fiancée’s arms around another woman. I can’t express how grateful I am.” It is already challenging enough to realize that something has happened, especially considering that it does not involve me.”

Her decision to submit a comment was sparked by a photo of Liam and Aliana uploaded on a fansite on May 23. “Enough now,” she added in her post. Even when Liam said that he was sad to end their relationship yet he was knowing that things have changed and won’t work after accordingly.

Liam’s representative informed people that the two had broken up more than a month ago when Liam’s emotional response to the allegations of adultery against him generated an avalanche of claims against him. This is not the first time that Liam and Maya have broken up; they were romantically linked in 2018.

In the episode of The Diary of a CEO that aired around the time of the couple’s first breakup, Liam confessed, that he has just not been very good at relationships. As a result of his failure to accurately portray who he was, he lacked self-appreciation and disliked himself. Hence, accordingly, Liam admitted in front of the camera that “I’ve just not been good at relationships.”

