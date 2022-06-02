Charlie Puth: Pandemic Taught Him That He Needed To Show Off His Personality!!

Charlie Puth feels sorry for himself! All through an interview with Bustle regarding his upcoming album, Charlie, the LightSwitch singer, touched on his relationship with TikTok, and the way the social media app unfolded a path for sharing his genuine self with the world.

Charlie Puth Is Feeling Himself!

What works well for The Weeknd, works for him, and he prefers different artists. Puth, 30, informed the outlet that he is now no longer doing that because of the reality that he had turned to surround himself with producers and report label heads who have been like, He is a big act. He wants to move away and work for you at the same time.

He continued that the pandemic has made him recognize that he must no longer do that, despite the contrary. He wants to reveal each step of the process. He also reflected on the growth of his music and how, in his view and professionally, he hit rock bottom in 2019.

He also said that the musical weather of factors changed; songs that worked 10 years ago would not always work today, he stated. It made him feel pretty happy together with his average overall performance and the manner in which he wasn’t as massive as Harry Styles.

He also referred to a vicious breakup, which turned into the cherry on top of it. It twisted right into a big cone of ice cream with scoops of,” he informed the outlet. In March, Puth teased his new single from the upcoming album, That’s Hilarious, and held back tears as he discussed the same breakup (which is thought to be about singer-songwriter Charlotte Lawrence, whom he became linked to a year ago).

He said that he was definitely thrilled for the music to return, but on every occasion, he listened to it, it brought him back to a time that was really difficult in lifestyle. He stated it at the same time as developing emotions. It simply rears its unpleasant head on every occasion, on every occasion that he hears it.

It is also certainly exciting to listen to it, the Attention singer continued, but he simply heard the grasp and it brought back to 2019, which became the worst year of his life. Puth explained that he simply desires to throw it beneath the carpet and simply begin over and surround himself with higher humans.

Puth is extra comfortable conferring on his relationship lifestyle. In an interview with Bustle, he even mentioned his Raya profile and elaborated on what he looks for in a match. He just needs whoever sees that to be like that they get his humor, rather than, he needs to be in shape with him due to the fact he understands him, he stated.

“I do not need to waste absolutely everyone’s time, he added, and he also said that he does not need absolutely everyone to waste his time.” Puth’s third studio album, Charlie, is set to be released later this year.

Read More: