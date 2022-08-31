Who Is Jeff Garlin? Net Worth, Age, Wife, And More!

Jeff Garlin is an American stand-up comedian, actor, voice actor, director, writer, and author. Garlin is probably best known for his role as Jeff Greene in the HBO series “Curb Your Enthusiasm”. He also had important roles in other series, such as “Arrested Development” and “The Goldbergs”.

Jeff Garlim Net Worth

Jeff Garlin makes $1.96 million a year, which comes out to $163,333 a month and $37,692 a week.

Most of the time, a TV actor’s salary goes up by about 4 percent each season. Garlin could make $84,000 per episode of season two of “The Goldbergs” because of this. Jeff Garlin is a $20 million

Name Jeff Garlin Age 60 Years Born On June 5, 1962 Nationality American Net Worth $20 million

Who Is Jeff Garlin?

Jeff Garlin was born on June 5, 1962, in Chicago, Illinois. Jeff grew up in a town called Morton Grove in Illinois in a Jewish family. While he was growing up, his mother acted in community theater and his father ran a plumbing business. When Garlin was eight years old, he saw Jimmy Durante perform in Chicago. That sparked in him a desire to become a stand-up comedian.

Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome is a problem with the heart’s electrical system. It was clear that Jeff had it at a young age. Jeff could not play sports as a child, although the risk of complications and death was very low. Jeff’s father sold his business when Jeff was in sixth grade, and the entire family moved to South Florida. In the 1980s, Garlin attended Broward Community College and the University of Miami but dropped out to become a stand-up comedian.

Jeff Garlin began with stand-up comedy. At the age of 22, he was living in Chicago and performing with the well-known comedy group The Second City. During this time, he also worked with Stephen Colbert at the box office. He also lived with Conan O’Brien, who was writing comedy at the time. O’Brien and Garlin are still close friends.

At the time, Garlin was mostly involved in the production, and Denis Leary and Jon Stewart hired him to help them produce their comedy specials. He had to manage the stage and edit the script. During this time, Garlin also worked for Larry David. Even though Jeff Garlin later worked in film and television, he still does stand-up comedy to this day.

Jeff Garlin played Marvin in “Mad About You” in the late 1990s. He appeared in the series for three seasons, which ended in 1999. In the early 2000s, Jeff Garlin was featured in the HBO show “Curb Your Enthusiasm.” In 2013, he landed a role in “The Goldbergs,” an ABC sitcom. During this time, he was also known for his role as “Uncle Kelbo” in the television series “Wizards of Waverly Place”.

Jeff Garlin Real Estate

In 2011, it was said that Jeff Garlin bought a Chicago condominium of 1,500 square feet. Jeff paid $592,000 for the condo, which is located on Chicago’s Gold Coast. The condo has a breakfast bar, oak floors, and a large balcony. In 2009, he put a price of $826,000 on another property.

The price for this three-bedroom home went down three times before it hit the market for $649,500.

Garlin is also said to own a home in Sherman Oaks. Jeff bought this home in 2003 for $1.4 million. It has a total area of 3,139 square meters. This is his main residence, while the other condominiums he owns are more like rental properties.

Jeff Garlin Relationship

Jeff Garlin married Marla Beth in 1994, and during the time they were together, they had two children. In 2018, they decided to end their marriage.

Jeff Garlin Personal Life

After dropping out of college, Jeff Garlin started doing stand-up comedy. Then he joined a comedy group called The Second City. Later, he worked at Stephen Colbert’s box office.

He also continued to perform as a stand-up comedian in a number of stage shows.

Jeff Garlin has not been with many women for a long time. He works very hard at what he does. Garlin doesn’t like to talk about his personal life in front of other people. Garlin never talked so much about his relationships and affairs in the past.

Garlin is also married. In 1994, he married his girlfriend Marla Beth Garlin, with whom he has a child together. Marla and Jeff have been faithful to each other for over ten years. So far there have been no rumors of divorce, separation, or affairs with other people.

The couple lives happily with their two sons James Garlin, who was born two years after their marriage in 1996, and Duke Garlin, who was born in 2000.

