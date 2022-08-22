0 SHARES Share Tweet

Virginia Patton is now a retired entrepreneur and actress. Her breakout performance as Ruth Dakin Bailey in Frank Capra’s It’s a Wonderful Life came after she had appeared in a number of films in the early 1940s (1946). Patton’s last film was 1949’s The Lucky Stiff, and she left the performing business shortly thereafter (1949).

Virginia Patton Early Life

The actress, whose given name is Virginia Ann Patton, is also known by her family name. On June 25th, 1925, her birth took place in Cleveland, Ohio. Cleveland, Ohio, United States of America, is a lovely and crowded metropolis. Upon turning 18 in 1943, Virginia Ann Patton began her acting career.

In a short time, she rose to the top of her field, where she became well respected as an expert and influential figure. Her career eventually came full circle as she became increasingly prominent. Virginia Patton became well-known not only in the United States of America but across the world, thanks to her acting.

He was born to Marie (née Cain) and Donald Patton in Cleveland, Ohio. Her family moved to Portland, Oregon, from her father’s hometown when she was a baby, and that’s where she grew up. The late General George S. Patton adopted her as his niece. After finishing high school at Portland’s Jefferson, Patton moved to Los Angeles to attend the University of Southern California (USC).

Virginia Patton’s Net Worth

Virginia, who had a six-year acting career and other professional endeavors, may have left her heirs a considerable inheritance.

Full Name Virginia Ann Marie Patton Popular Name Virginia Patton Born On June 25, 1925 Died August 18, 2022 Profession actress Networth $5 million Height 1.7 m Husband Cruse W. Moss

Since neither her actual nor her professional wealth is known, it is estimated that she is worth between $1 million and $5 million, based on auctions on the Internet.

Virginia Patton Career

While still a student at the University of Southern California, Patton began auditioning for acting parts. She collaborated on stage productions with William C. DeMille while they were both students at the institution. Ruth Dakin Bailey, George Bailey’s younger brother Harry’s wife, was played by the actress in Frank Capra’s It’s a Wonderful Life (1946). The film’s plot barely even involved her.

Capra chose Patton on the strength of her audition and a signed contract, despite the fact that they did not have a prior personal connection. Years later, Patton disclosed that she was the only other female the famed filmmaker had ever signed. After his passing, credit was finally awarded to Patton as the film’s sole adult actor from 1946’s It’s a Wonderful Life. And he kept talking about the film in interviews (a number of child actors are still alive).

Patton only made four films after “It’s a Wonderful Life,” the best of which was the B-Western Black Eagle, in which she starred (1948). In 1946, she played a part in the drama film The Burning Cross, in which a World War II soldier returns home and becomes entangled with the Ku Klux Klan.

Virginia Patton’s Private Life

After meeting in 1949, Patton was married to Cruse W. Moss until his death in 2018. In the late 1940s, Virginia Patton and her husband moved their young family from New York City to Ann Arbor, Michigan, where she left the theater industry to focus on motherhood. After that, she continued her education at Michigan.

Virginia Patton Height And Weight

The Height of 95-year-old Virginia Patton is 1.7m and her weight is not known.

Virginia Patton Cause Of Death

The actress died at the ripe old age of 97, and her death has been attributed to old age. The reports of her death have circulated, but the circumstances surrounding her demise have remained unknown.

MUST CHECK: Jennifer Lopez’s Net Worth, Age, Height, Songs, Spouse & More!

Fans and internet users alike have been paying tribute to the sweet lady who was the last adult cast member of “It’s Wonderful Life” since learning of her demise.