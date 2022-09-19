The royal funeral for Queen Elizabeth lasted an hour today at Westminster Abbey in London; it was the first in Britain since the death of her first prime minister, Winston Churchill, in 1965.

The burial marks the conclusion of 11 days of national mourning in Britain, during which the royal family’s private grief has been played out under the spotlight of international attention.

Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral Guests!

Westminster Abbey, with its 1,000-year history related to royal coronations, weddings, and burials, was crowded with more than 2,000 individuals, including heads of state from US President Joe Biden to Japan’s secretive Emperor Naruhito.

A large number of people across the world and online are expected to witness the burial, a reflection of the woman’s lasting curiosity.

The same gun carriage used for Queen Victoria’s funeral was also carried for Queen Elizabeth‘s coffin. From Westminster Hall, where it has lain in state since last Wednesday, it was quietly transferred to a gun carriage as huge crowds watched in near silence. The coffin was covered in the British flag and topped with the Imperial State Crown, the queen’s orb, and her scepter.

King Charles III, the eldest son, and heir apparent accompanied his two younger brothers and two sisters in military garb during the somber parade.

Thousands of people have been lining the route to Windsor Castle in the west since early in the morning to see the procession pass past Buckingham Palace and then on to Windsor. The procession is expected to last an hour.

As the highest-ranking military commander in Britain put it, “our final duty for Her Majesty the Queen,” the country has called upon around 6,000 service members to participate in the proceedings.

Russia, Afghanistan, Myanmar, Syria, and North Korea’s leaders were not invited, whereas those of the European Union, France, Japan, India, and many other nations were.

Following the broadcast ceremony, the royal hearse will transport the Queen’s body to Windsor Castle, west of London, for a burial service. After that, the Queen and her immediate family (including her late husband Prince Philip’s parents and sister) will be buried together in a private ceremony.

After 70 years and 214 days on the throne, Queen Elizabeth became the first British monarch to receive the platinum jubilee. Sadly, she passed away at the age of 96.

Updates On The Passing Of Queen Elizabeth II

Beginning in London’s Westminster Abbey, the funeral for Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, has begun. On Monday, the coffin of Queen Elizabeth, who has been mourned as a figure who united the nation over her 70-year reign, was carried into Westminster Abbey by King Charles and other senior British royals.

They were joined by foreign leaders and monarchs paying their respects. It was the first state burial in the UK since Winston Churchill’s in 1965, and scenes of unparalleled pomp marked it as pallbearers brought her flag-draped body down the aisle.

Four days and hundreds of thousands of people later, the formal lying-in-state period of the queen at London’s famous Westminster Hall came to a close at 11 a.m. Several members of the royal family will attend the state funeral, including King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla, and other members of the royal family, as well as Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7. Prince Louis, their 4-year-old sibling, is not anticipated to be present.

The lead-lined casket that will be used for the burial of Queen’s dates back decades.

British media reported on Monday that Queen’s coffin was fashioned of English oak and coated with lead decades ago. She will be the longest-reigning queen in British history. Tradition dictates that the coffin be crafted from oak from the royal family’s Sandringham Estate.

The Cavalry Last Post is sounded by the State Trumpeters of the Household Cavalry before the Nation fell silent in Remembrance of Her Majesty The Queen. pic.twitter.com/ap5ccCiQW2 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 19, 2022

President Joe Biden and other celebrities keep out of the limelight so that attention may be focused on the late Queen. When the president of the United States travels overseas, he or she typically becomes the center of attention very soon. Absolutely not at this juncture.

There were no grand entrances, speeches, or press conferences for Vice President Joe Biden and other heads of state who attended Queen Elizabeth II’s royal burial on Monday. The queen, Britain’s longest-serving monarch, died earlier this month at the age of 96, following 70 years on the throne. Instead, international leaders accustomed to crowds hanging on their every word checked their egos in the service of honoring the queen.

Capricia Marshall, who served as protocol head at the US State Department for a time during the Obama administration, stated, “They realize that they are there to commemorate the passage, honor the individual.” They understand the significance of representing their country.

When it comes to foreign policy and diplomatic matters, the United States’ protocol office plays a crucial role, ensuring that top officials never say or do anything that would upset a foreign guest or host.