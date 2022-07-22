0 SHARES Share Tweet

Nick Cannon, the American television actor, host, comedian, and rapper, recently marked his thoughts deeply about monogamy. The actor recently hit the Internet to open up his heart by saying that his lifestyle only merits him to respect someone. His words were on the air during a YouTube Live with sex therapist Dr. Tammy Nelson and R&B duo DVSN. The words he made showcase his views on monogamy. This is not the very first time, Nick has spoken frankly about monogamy.

Nick Cannon Screen With Dr. Tammy Nelson On Youtube Live

On YouTube Live Thursday night, Nick Cannon, 41, was sharing the screen with Dr. Tammy Nelson, the dating site Ashley Madison’s resident sex therapist and author of Open Monogamy. The actor was even seen with R&B duo DVSN to have an in-depth discussion on ‘open monogamy’.

When the actor got the topic to share his thoughts and views, he unwrapped his mind and was seen to be eloquent. During the show, he seemed totally relaxed just like the way he got a really interesting topic to discuss. When the questions were shot against him, the daytime talk show host was not at all disturbed and seemed to be perfect from his side.

During the show, rapper Nick Cannon was requested to share his thoughts and to be open about being with a woman who holds the same number of kids as he does. For this query, he seemed well prepared and without thinking much, he surprised the audience by saying that his lifestyle only merits him to respect someone, and he long to stay as a hypocrite to the rest of the things.

Nick even added that, at some point in life, most individuals don’t really opt for the one we love or where our emotions take us to stay. He even added that he has been with women having four, five, and even six children under a single roof at the very same time.

Nick Cannon Revealing About Relationships

The actor called the relationship he had with those women purely the strong friendships which are the most lucrative. He even showcased his point of view that, he is not the type who judges someone based on the number of children they hold. He is not considering this even as a benchmark when they are good at parenting.

The point Nick Cannon was opened up at seemed to be accepted by society. The amount of children women hold is not the thing that keeps them at bay. A recent report shows that romantic relationships and non-monogamy are not a big deal and feature multiple partners is getting quite natural among the younger folks. This is not just a thing accepted by the youngsters but is already expected by the community.

One of the dating sites that supports non-monogamy, highlights their service by opting for a tagline that shows, that life is too short, so it’s okay to have an affair. Based on the data revealed by this site depicts the fact that 24% of Americans keep themselves on the side of the society that would benefit from a transformation toward non-monogamy. Again, 26 percent of Americans show their interest in non-monogamous, which is an ideal relationship.

In another podcast in late February, The Language of Love, Cannon appeared with Dr. Laura Berman, and he made his words that one can surely make covenants without even getting into legal procedures. He even added that when two people decide to be monogamous as they value their relationship so much, they don’t a third person to be a part of their energy. Personally, he shared that he doesn’t feel it to be something healthy.

He publicly spread his tone of words to be against monogamy. He is a person who believes monogamy is unhealthy. He even thinks of it as a bigger space of ownership and selfishness.

While Nick Cannon was speaking on the All the Way with Shelley Wade podcast, he hinted about the possibility of setting down. America’s Got Talent alum seemed like a desperate romantic man. He loves the concept of getting married, and obviously, he adores the wedding ceremony.

He revealed the truth that he is the one who miserably failed multiple times at monogamy and love relationships. Now, he is getting back on track to figure it out.

Nick Cannon’s Wife, kids

Canon tied the knot with Mariah Carey in 2008, and it ended up in late 2016. With Carey, Nick Cannon shares twins – Monroe and Moroccan who is now 11 years old. Soon after their separation, they both moved on with their dating lives.

Nick is also a father of the twins – Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, whom he shares with Abby De La Rosa. In the relationship with Brittany Bell, the actor holds two kids – Golden Sagon and Powerful Queen. Recent reports show that the rapper is all set to welcome his baby boy with Bre Tiesi, the model.