It was recently that a shocking incident came forth. Kim Kardashian has contacted her lawyers because she feels that her ex-boyfriend named, Ray J, might be set to blackmail her. The fear of blackmail comes from the recent rumor that Ray plans to release another sex tape soon. She also fears that Ray will be releasing all the intimate moments featuring both of them very soon.

Is Kim Kardashian In A Relationship? Issue And The Concerns Of Her Life

The woman has been trying desperately to shun every possible attempt of the ex-boyfriend for defaming her. That is why she has armed herself with a massive amount of legal advice coming from the best legal attorneys in the town.

She is adamant about time being in the first place. Only last year, she moved out of the wedlock with Kanye West. After becoming a single mother to four children, it has become challenging for her to cope emotionally. That is why she is separately and frantically trying to such a kind of defamation at any cost.

She can also calculate the price she would have to pay if something goes wrong for the time being. She wants to maintain the personality that has existed since the ages. She wants to be the same star and does not want to ruin the kind of goodwill once again.

Reasons for being so scared

One of the most important reasons for making Kim Kardashian so conscious is the fear of being dragged into a sensational controversy. A similar kind of incident even took place years ago when such intimate pictures and videos were released. However, her stars were in her favor at that time. Despite being caught in a controversy, she didn’t get defamed.

Instead, things worked in her favor, and due to the leaked footage and videos, she rose to fame in the minimum amount of time. However, things are different this time, she added in a recent interview with NY Times. She was able to highlight the differences between the two situations. She was also able to explain how the present situation is different from the previous one.

Kim Kardashian Family

Earlier she had no family. There weren’t any children, and she wasn’t already tolerating the burden of a broken relationship. But today, she has her children who would be affected if anything went wrong. She has already been in a situation and believes that everything will not turn in her favor. She wants to safeguard herself and her children at any cost.

Moreover, she is still not over the traumatizing divorce last year. All of these factors are accumulating together to affect her seriously. She was also able to acknowledge that she was trying her best to prevent every kind of situation like this. She is the one who has been very vocal about her rights.

Conclusion

It has been the headstrong personality that she has maintained over time that has kept her moving so far. She has given a tough fight to the world at large. It is expected that things will change in the future.

Read More:

Coming Soon!!! Expected Release Date For The Boys Season 3 Revealed And Know More About The Cast In Detail

Is Simone Ashley Enrolled In A Sex Education Program? Simone Ashley Biography, Net Worth Childhood, Family, Career, Early Life, Boyfriend

All About Carrie Underwood- Net Worth, Wiki, Age, Biography & Personal Info & More