Nikki Bella is one of the most famous WWE superstars. When it comes to the definition of power and strength, they can be no one better than this lady. She can exhibit so much strength and power in a fight that the level of Leverage that she can show is beyond measure. Also referred to as the Iron Lady, she is a fearless fighter.

She is one of the comparative fighters. He is very competitive. She is the real deal. It will allow you to admire her to the next level. She is against whom no opponent can survive for a long time. Even if she is facing tough competition on any site, it only takes a fraction of time for her to separate herself from the contenders and emerge to be the star performer.

Nikki Bella Height, Weight, Net Worth

She was born in California. Her height is somewhere around 5 feet and 6 inches. In addition to being the best fighter, she was also the holder of the Diva champion and was awarded the Diva of the Year Award in 2013 and 2015. She was also able to get to a LimeLight after her name was associated with another superstar John Cena. So technically, it would be correct to say that she is both a wrestler and an actor.

With this vast amount of success that she has been able to register so far, it becomes essential to mention her total earnings. With all the hard work that she has been able to do, she has been able to earn a net worth of 17 million dollars. This amount is crazy.

Life Before Her Career

Nikki Bella was born in 1983 to John and Kathy. She lived a short life in which she was not given enough space to explore herself. But soon after, when she expressed her desire to become a wrestler and an actor, things worked out for her automatically. After convincing her parents, she undertook the perfect kind of training required.

Relationships, Kids, And Family

She has been continuously beating a lot of boyfriends. It began in 2008 when Dolph Ziggler was her first boyfriend. The relationship broke off in 2011, and in 2012 John Cena became her boyfriend. But the relationship lasted for only 7 years and today Artem, a famous chef, is her current boyfriend.

She has always preferred to maintain her unmarried status. The name of her son is Teo. She is in love with her son and would go to any extent to bring a smile to his face.

Interesting Facts

There is a lot to learn about her. Her favorite signature move is racket attack 2.0. Her WWE debut was in 2008 with her sister Brie Bella. Her favorite song includes a black window. When she made her debut in WWE and her sister, were both tagged as the Bella twins. While being a wrestler, she never imagined that she would enter the Hollywood industry.

GENDER FEMALE HEIGHT 5 FEET AND 6 INCHES NATIONALITY UNITED STATES PROFESSION PROFESSIONAL WRESTLER AND TV PERSONALITY

Due to this shift in career preference, she had to shift from Arizona to Los Angeles. Despite being a superstar in herself, she did not feel embarrassed to appear in the auditions for the movies.

Conclusion

She is a beautiful personality who has achieved a tremendous amount of success in her life so far. It has been only possible due to the kind of hard work and dedication that she has been able to exhibit.

