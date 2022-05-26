In A Beyond Meat Commercial, Kim Kardashian Was Ridiculed For Eating Nothing

In her new Beyond Meat ad, Kim Kardashian is being slammed for taking zero bites of food and appearing to “fake” chewing.

“I believe so much in the mission of Beyond Meat that I’ve stepped in to help with my greatest asset – my taste,” The 41-year-old reality star said in a 30-second video for the vegan company that came out Tuesday on Instagram.

In The Beyond Meat Commercial, Kim Kardashian Was Criticized For Not Eating Any Of The Food

A chef set up a range of meals with the plant-based meat replacement in front of Kardashian while she spoke her lines into the camera for her commercial.

To begin, the founder of Skims brought a cut-in-half vegan burger up to her face and moved her closed mouth in a chewing motion. As several social media users pointed out, the sandwich was still intact.

She then squeezed lime juice over a plate of tacos while holding a plant-based meatball up to her face.

“This plant-based meat is not only amazingly delicious, but it’s also better for you and better for the planet,” while continuing the chewing-like movement, she stated

“You didn’t show her actually consuming the product… Did she actually eat it?” Among numerous reviewers, one stated that the marketing made them want to avoid purchasing the items.

Kardashian previously stated that she shed 16 pounds in three weeks to fit for Marilyn Monroe’s Met Gala gown in 2022.

Others, on the other hand, praised Kardashian for promoting a plant-based diet through her platform.

“To my beautiful vegan fam, especially my fellow ethical vegans, please think critically and understand the impact this collaboration will have in terms of the massive influence,”. “To have Kim Kardashian encouraging her 300 million-plus followers to eat plant-based is simply a win for animals and the environment no matter how you view it.” one vegan activist commented

