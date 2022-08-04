0 SHARES Share Tweet

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram on Wednesday to show just how hard she works to keep her tummy so toned. The 41-year-old reality TV star shared a close-up photo of her red abs as she underwent a laser procedure to “tighten” her stomach. She called the procedure a “game changer,” but she also said it hurt.

And the SKIMS founder proved that her tips for a perfectly flat tummy work, as she recently posed in a bikini to show off her great body.

Kim Kardashian Had Laser Procedure To Tighten Her Belly



Last week, the star met with Dr. Ghavami for a skin tightening session. They talked about light therapy, which helps get rid of age spots and wrinkles. Kardashian wrote, “I’m crazy about skin care, facials and lasers so I wanted to tell you what it is.”

In an interview in July, the beauty said she usually does her laser treatments when her four children, North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, whom she has with ex-husband Kanye West, 45, are sleeping.

Kim Kardashian doesn’t mind a little pain to look good.

On Wednesday, the 41-year-old former “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star shared a photo of her belly after undergoing treatment to make it firmer.

As the Morpheus8 laser is used on the star’s belly, you can see that it is red.

She posted the photo on her Instagram story, writing, “This is a game changer!!!” “I used the Morpheous laser at Dr. Ghavami’s spa @gpsaesthetics to tighten my tummy.”

She called it her “favorite laser” and said, “It hurts LOL, but it’s worth it!”

Kardashian’s latest treatment came after she removed her makeup and talked about how she takes care of her skin in the morning.

Kim Kardashian Instagram

On Instagram, the Kardashians star posted a video of herself exfoliating her face with her SKKN by Kim exfoliator, which is part of her morning skincare routine.

In the video’s description, the beauty mogul wrote, “It’s a @SKKN-like exfoliating morning.”

In the video, which is set to “Hrs & Hrs” by Muni Long, the 41-year-old Kardashian applies the product to her face and then makes a kissy face at the camera.

In response to the video, the official SKKN by Kim Instagram account posted three brown heart emojis. In June, the reality star spoke to the media about her SKKN BY KIM skincare line and reflected on her life so far.

“I wouldn’t give up anything to go back to the way I used to be,” Kardashian said. “No matter how young I looked, it doesn’t matter how wise I am now. This has made me feel a lot more comfortable in my own skin.

That’s partly because Kardashian consistently takes care of herself. The reality star and business mogul’s new SKKN skincare line is now on the market. She says she got the idea for the line by using the same method she uses at home.

Of SKKN, which includes nine products such as an exfoliating scrub and oil drops, Kardashian said, “I wanted it to be as real as possible.” “I rarely don’t follow through, so if you want something, you must do your best. Sometimes I get tired, especially because I’m a mom, but I’ve made it my top priority. And it’s not as long as you might think!”

Kim Kardashian’s Relationship Timeline

An unplanned love story. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s relationship surprised people in 2021, but they didn’t settle down in 2022 either.

Over the years, Kardashian and Davidson were friends. In 2019, after attending Kid Cudi’s birthday dinner with spouses Kimye and Kanye, Davidson called Kimye and Kanye the “cutest couple.” But it wasn’t until Kardashian hosted SNL that Davidson and she became closer.

After going out with a group for Halloween, Kardashian and Davidson were spotted on a few dinner dates. Until mid-November 2021,

As the situation between the two deteriorated, West publicly asked several times to get Kardashian back. The rapper also said that he was never handed divorce papers. The “Selfish” author then filed papers to be legally single while her divorce was worked out.

In December 2021, a source told Us, “Pete isn’t worried about Kanye trying to get back with Kim.” “He’s very easygoing and patient. They really like each other a lot.”

Early in November, Kim and Davidson were seen at the restaurant Campania in Staten Island, which is where Davidson grew up. The next day, they went to Zero Bond in Manhattan to eat with friends.

Kim Kardashian Children

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West decided to end their marriage in early 2021, after almost seven years together and four kids. The couple got married for the first time on May 24, 2014. This was just a few months after they had their first child together

