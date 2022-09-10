Kim Kardashian has an uncanny ability to make heads turn wherever she goes. On Friday, September 9, she came to the FENDI presentation in New York City wearing a translucent metallic gown, teaching New York Fashion Week (NYFW) the merits of displaying a lot of skin.

Kim Kardashian Stuns In Translucent Sequin Dress

The 41-year-old mother of four looked stunning in the one-of-a-kind netted gown with long sleeves. She looked beautiful as she combed her platinum blonde hair back into a ponytail and parted it. The inventor of SKKN cosmetics went for a full glam look, complete with neutral-toned makeup and smoky eyes, a little matching purse, and strappy shoes with thick heels, but seemingly without jewelry.

Despite her apparent self-assurance in the skintight dress, the KUWTK reality icon has been open about her struggle with psoriasis, which led to the development of her SKKN Skin Care brand. In a blog article for her sister Kourtney’s lifestyle website Poosh published in September 2019, she declared, “I’ve gotten quite comfortable with my psoriasis.

” Telling fans, “I’m fine with showing it out sometimes, and other times I don’t want it to be a distraction, so I cover it up with body makeup,” Psoriasis shouldn’t be allowed to control your life or bring you down. As much as possible, you should strive for comfort, but you shouldn’t allow it to rule your life.

Kim Kardashian Business Venture SKKN

The ailment paved the way for Kim to launch yet another profitable business. An Instagram post from SKKN on June 11 said, “@kimkardashian’s psoriasis diagnosis became the impetus for her journey of skincare discoveries, encouraging her to learn more about her skin and how to care for it.” This was only days before the formal launch of the product line. “SKIN BY KIM is the product of these discoveries, powered by the accumulated wisdom of skincare experts from all around the world.”

Kim often shares her struggle with psoriasis with her devoted fan base in an effort to inspire people to make healthier choices. It’s important to not let psoriasis “get the better of you” or “ruin your life,” Kim Kardashian said in her Poosh post. Make yourself at home, but don’t let laziness rule your life.

I make an effort to maintain a healthy lifestyle by consuming plant-based meals and sea moss smoothies often. In order to stay grounded and manage my stress levels in the face of daily challenges, I make a point of scheduling regular alone time.

Kim continues to turn heads in jaw-dropping ensembles, so clearly her strategy is paying off.

About Kim Kardashian’s Life

Kimberly Kim Kardashian is the stage name of Noel Kardashian, an American entrepreneur, reality TV star, socialite, and model. Her net worth is $1.8 billion in 2022, according to estimates. Her wealth comes from appearing in many television shows, as well as through investments, commercial success, and endorsement contracts.

The wealthy managed to affect every part of what we call popular culture today. She also belongs to The Kardashian-Jenners, one of the most famous families in the world.

During the years 2003–2006, She had multiple cameo appearances on the MTV series The Simple Life as the popular model, actress, singer, and businesswoman’s friend and stylist.

In 2006, Kardashian and her two sisters launched their business careers by opening a successful clothing boutique called D-A-S-H in Calabasas, California.

Then, in 2007, a sex tape from 2002 featuring Kim and Ray J began circulating online. Kim herself sued Vivid Entertainment for releasing the pornographic tape under the name Kim Kardashian, Superstar.

In 2015, she was a voice actor on season 11 of the hit cartoon comedy American Dad and later that year, she produced an emoji bundle called Kimoji. In 2019, she introduced a line of garments under the name Kimono. After contributing her voice to the eleventh season of the hit animated comedy American Dad in 2015, she went on to publish an emoji set called Kimoji that same year. She debuted a new line of garments in 2019 under the name Kimono.