Who Is Kevin? Is Kevin Dead Or Alive? Net Worth, Age, Family, And More:

An Atlanta-based YouTuber Kevin Samuels was Dating Expert, Life Coach, Image Consultant, and Social Media Influencer. Atlanta, Georgia, is his birthplace. He was a well-known motivational speaker who helped individuals and companies get their lives back on track after being off course.

He was born on the east coast of America, in the city of Atlanta, Georgia, on March 13, 1965. Kevin received his high school diploma after graduating from Millwood High School. He studied Chemical Engineering at the University of Oklahoma from 1991 to 1987, and he graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in 1987 from the same institution.

The approximate weight of Kelvin in kilograms is 65 kg.

Eye Color: Dark brown

A significant number of costly autos and mansions were in his possession.’

Kevin believed in the need to foster small, independently-owned businesses.

Kevin attracted the attention of Royce Da, 5’9″ since he had been so successful.

Kevin received a shoutout from Shaquille O’Neal, a four-time NBA champion and 12-time MVP, a watershed moment in his professional career.

On the No Jumper YouTube channel, Samuels answered dating questions and gave dating advice to those who watched.

Kelvin’s death occurred on May 6 at the age of 56 this year due to a heart attack.

Kevin Samuels net worth:

His YouTube account, according to reports, generated $5,000 in revenue per month for him. His YouTube channel has more than a million followers and over a hundred and twelve million watchers.

Kevin Samuels Career:

Before becoming a YouTube sensation and well-known influencer, Kevin Samuels had experimented with various business ventures. He constantly surpassed the competition, resulting in significant sums of money that came as no surprise to anyone.

The three and a half years following graduation from chemical engineering school and employment in the chemical industry, Kevin Samuels worked tirelessly as a business development manager at Office Depot. His efforts attracted numerous clients and helped him establish himself as a valuable asset to the company.

While working for Super media, a media conglomerate, from 2009 to 2011, Samuels used his people skills to make the company’s brand more appealing to customers through internet sales and advertisements. Before joining The Real Yellow Pages in 2013, Samuels had a diverse background as a marketing and advertising specialist.

Even though he started uploading videos to his channel on May 20, 2015, it was only in 2016 that he officially launched it. Kevin had become somewhat of a YouTube phenomenon in the intervening years.

Kevin worked in the fields of self-improvement and personal grooming to assist corporations and brands in developing a feeling of self-worth and iconic style and image. Those who could not attend the showroom due to financial or geographical constraints were allowed to participate in online development sessions.

Kevin Samuels relationship:

Kevin Samuels was a dating specialist who has been married twice, making him a true expert on love and relationships. As a 56-year-old attractive man, he was expected to be covertly dating many women, and the overall number of women he has dated was almost certainly in the thousands, if not millions.

A well-known life coach for his outspoken views on women’s lives and their place in society, Kevin Samuels had a bad reputation as a sexist despite his excellent reputation. One thing is sure: the man was well-off and successful in his endeavors.

